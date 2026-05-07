Why Can’t XRP’s Price Break Out as ETF Inflows Surge?

Analysts expect XRP to break out of its multi-month range, but the asset just refuses to do so.

Despite a few brief price fluctuations in both directions, Ripple’s cross-border token remains confined to a relatively tight range, with many analysts anticipating a big move ahead.

In the meantime, many alts and the market leader posted notable gains over the past few days, but XRP failed to follow suit decisively. This is particularly intriguing given that the company behind the token has made many big moves lately, while the spot exchange-traded funds have turned green.

All The Good Stuff

Some of the most recent announcements coming from the Brad Garlinghouse-spearheaded company included a partnership with OKX to list RLUSD, starting to share details with the Crypto ISAC network regarding North Korean bad actors, and expanding its Middle East and African presence by opening new headquarters.

These moves built on last year’s major developments, such as the acquisitions of Hidden Road, GTreasury, and Rail, while also settling the legal case with the SEC.

The other positive change in the broader XRP ecosystem as of late has been the ETF inflows. After closing March in the red for the first time ever, the financial vehicle turned the tables in April as the net inflows hit a 4-month peak. The past couple of days have also been quite bullish, with almost $25 million entering the products.

Separately, the overall cryptocurrency sentiment change in the past week or so, with BTC hitting a three-month peak at almost $83,000. Many altcoins posted double-digit gains, prompting speculations of an upcoming altseason.

But XRP Still Struggles

Despite all of the above, Ripple’s native token barely managed to end April with a 2% increase, after closing six consecutive months in the red beforehand. Analysts remain adamant that the asset is poised for a major breakout, with bullish targets above $1.80 and bearish ones around $1.00.

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However, this is now XRP’s actual case. The token tapped $1.45 yesterday as BTC neared $83,000, but it was quickly stopped and driven back to $1.41 as of press time. Its weekly gains are the most modest from the larger-cap alts, at under 3%. For reference, BTC and SOL are up by 7.5%, while DOGE has added over 8%.

Ali Martinez doubled down on his belief that XRP is about to break out yesterday, suggesting that a surge past $1.45 could bring $1.80 into the conversation. However, as mentioned above, the asset failed at that resistance and is now back to a familiar range.