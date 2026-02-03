Why Bitcoin Is Struggling: 8 Factors Impacting Crypto Markets

A prominent crypto analyst has detailed a list of factors driving the current market downturn while also outlining longer-term reasons for optimism.

The analysis, shared by Post Fiat founder Alex Good, also known as ‘goodalexander’ on February 3, 2026, comes as digital asset markets face their most bearish social sentiment in months and Bitcoin trades near nine-month lows.

Dissecting the Current Downturn

The industry observer presented eight bearish factors for the current slump, with the primary reason being the failure of major blockchain integration narratives to generate sustained value.

Examples include Arbitrum’s brief rally on a Robinhood announcement that later resulted in an in-house solution from the broker and Nasdaq’s use of private blockchains for on-chain trading instead of public ones.

The analyst noted that real fee capture for major layer-1 protocols has been low, with Solana’s daily fees falling to around $1 million from peaks above $24 million during the “Trump coin” frenzy.

Other factors include a macroeconomic focus on international equities, gold, and AI, which has drawn attention away from crypto. Good also suggested that the market has acted as a “Trump proxy,” performing well on pro-crypto policy expectations that have not fully materialized.

Furthermore, the expert pointed to structural market pressures, suggesting that if discounts on digital asset trusts (DATs) widen, activist investors could be incentivized to sell the underlying tokens, creating more downward pressure.

Data supports this bearish view. According to market intelligence provider Santiment, “FUD has taken over social media” following Bitcoin’s 16% drop over the past week, with the firm calling it the most negative retail sentiment since November 2025.

Investment flows have also mirrored the gloom, considering data from CoinShares showed a $1.7 billion weekly outflow from digital asset investment products, with Bitcoin alone seeing $1.32 billion exit. Additionally, since hitting highs in October 2025, the sector has lost $73 billion in assets under management.

What Could Still Support Crypto Longer Term

Despite the sell-off, Good said there are still reasons for cautious optimism. He pointed to a more fragmented global order, rising debt, and the risk of wealth taxes as factors that could renew interest in fixed-supply assets.

He also argued that artificial intelligence may lead to higher unemployment rather than job creation, increasing pressure on central banks to ease policy, which has historically benefited scarce assets.

Other analysts have echoed the idea that the cycle is strained rather than broken. On February 2, Global Macro Investor founder Raoul Pal said Bitcoin’s decline reflects a U.S. liquidity drain tied to fiscal mechanics and a government shutdown, not a failed market structure. He argued that easing liquidity later in the year could change conditions, though near-term momentum remains weak.

However, as things stand, traders will need to monitor if Bitcoin can maintain its stability in the mid-$70,000 range. According to market watchers like Daan Crypto Trades, a sustained move back above $80,000 could calm markets, while another break lower would likely test sentiment again.