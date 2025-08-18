Binance is seeing an increase in potential buying liquidity as Bitcoin maintains price stability above $115,000. Data from the exchange’s Exchange Stablecoins Ratio (ESR) shows a decline in recent days.

This indicates that a significant amount of stablecoins remains on Binance and is ready to be deployed into the market.

Hidden Buying Power

As explained by CryptoQuant, the ESR is a closely watched indicator because it measures the balance between Bitcoin reserves and stablecoin reserves on exchanges, and hence, reflects traders’ purchasing power. The ratio fell sharply several days ago before attempting to rebound. It mirrored the volatile movement of stablecoin inflows and outflows.

Even with this turbulence, Bitcoin’s price has managed to remain steady, which points to strong demand and resilience among market participants. Analysts note that the ESR’s current low level could pave the way for a new wave of buying if traders choose to convert their stablecoin holdings into Bitcoin.

The swings in the indicator over the past few weeks have been attributed to institutional liquidity flows and cross-chain transfers, particularly between Tron and Ethereum networks, which affect reserve levels.

If the ESR remains subdued while Bitcoin holds above the $115,000 mark, CryptoQuant said that the market may be positioned for a gradual upward trend. On the other hand, a rise in the ratio above 0.000010 could mean a slowing momentum or trigger a short-term correction. For now, the presence of ample stablecoin liquidity combined with Bitcoin’s price stability depicts a supportive environment for potential upside movement.

The bigger picture, however, reveals both risks and opportunities for Bitcoin.

Technical Fragility

Swissblock explained that the recent weekly close was less than encouraging, as it drew parallels to the double-top formation seen in 2021, which preceded a significant downside. Without a swift reversal, the crypto analytic platform warned that Bitcoin risks falling into a distribution phase, where rallies remain capped and selling pressure dominates. However, the broader macroeconomic backdrop provides a contrasting narrative.

Unlike 2021, when Bitcoin peaked just as quantitative tightening (QT) and rate hikes began, 2025 is shaping up differently, with expectations of quantitative easing (QE) and interest rate cuts. This creates a tug-of-war between technical fragility in the short term and supportive macro liquidity, with the latter potentially tipping the balance in Bitcoin’s favor.