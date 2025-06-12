Binance appears to be regaining spot volume dominance. Experts believe this not only means a growing investor trust but also a return to deeper liquidity and healthier price action moving forward.

On the flipside, a decline could trigger unpredictable price swings.

Binance’s Spot Market Share

If Binance’s spot volume share drops below 30%, it could signal a shift in market structure and point to weakening investor confidence and capital moving to rival exchanges like Coinbase or Upbit. Such a decline typically results in a fragmented market with thinner liquidity, which, according to CryptoQuant, would result in an increase in the likelihood of sharp and erratic price swings.

Binance’s dominance in the spot market is closely watched because it reflects where liquidity is flowing, which happens to be an essential factor for smoother trading and stable price action. Currently, Binance is regaining market share, which means that investor trust remains intact.

This rebound in volume dominance is a bullish indicator, implying that large players may be returning and liquidity is consolidating. For now, Binance’s rising share bodes well for overall market health, but a drop below the 30% threshold would be a critical warning sign.

Meanwhile, Binance’s on-chain movements signal long-term conviction through significant exchange outflows.

Bullish Signal From Binance Outflows

In fact, Binance has recorded steady net outflows of more than 7,000 BTC since June 6, which could potentially mean that investors are moving assets off the exchange, likely into cold storage – a strong preference to hold rather than sell. This trend reduces immediate selling pressure and suggests that holders anticipate future price increases.

At the same time, the Long-Term Holder Position Change metric has surpassed the 600,000 BTC mark for the first time since September 2024, which points to renewed accumulation by investors with longer time horizons, who typically maintain strong conviction during market volatility. Their increased presence supports a more stable market structure.

On the other hand, short-term holders have shown limited activity, with their position change metric remaining relatively flat. This lack of short-term speculation further minimizes the risk of sharp corrections, as fewer traders are inclined to sell on short-term price movements. All in all, these developments form a constructive backdrop for Bitcoin’s continued uptrend.