Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Why Are These Ripple (XRP) ETF Filings the Worst Idea Ever? Analyst Explains

What's happening with these new XRP ETF applications?
Jordan Lyanchev
Published on: Oct 15, 2025 @ 15:00 UTC

Share:

Share:

Ripple’s chances of having exchange-traded funds tracking the performance of its own token in the US continue to be extremely high, even though the US SEC keeps delaying almost all applications.

However, there is a new set of filings that went on the SEC’s desk this week, which stirred some controversy in the crypto community.

The idea of these new applications is to allow investors (even retail) to trade ETFs with leverage. The filings, submitted by Volatility Shares, see up to 5x leverage to be used on some extreme cases if the products are greenlighted by the US watchdog.

Scott Melker, better known as The Wolf Of All Streets in the cryptocurrency community, raised a few questions regarding these applications as they might be “the worst idea ever.”

He didn’t blame the underlying assets for it, such as XRP (which he used to make his case), but the overall concept of these funds. After all, the ultimate goal is to allow investors to speculate with leverage on riskier financial assets like altcoins.

“Because offering leverage on altcoins to retail is f**king stupid. All of them,” Melker remarked.

If you have been following the latest developments in the crypto market, you might see his point. Recall what transpired less than a week ago, when a cascade of liquidations wrecked more than 1.6 million traders. It became the single largest liquidation event in crypto history, with more than $19 billion evaporated in less than a day.

You may also like:

Consequently, it’s rather controversial to file for such leveraged-focused products just days after such a collapse that was triggered primarily because of excessive leverage used by traders.

SPECIAL OFFER (Sponsored)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
Ethereum (ETH) Price Ripple (XRP) Price
News Icon

About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Contact:

Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.