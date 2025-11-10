Why Are Ripple’s (XRP) Gains More Than Most Altcoins Today?

Most of the crypto market is well in the green today, but XPR exceeds.

The cryptocurrency market’s revival from the past 12 hours or so has benefited some altcoins more than others. Aside from the massive double-digit gainers from the mid-tear club, XRP stands out as the top gainer from the largest 10 alts.

So, why is this, and can the asset sustain its upward move?

ETF-Driven Hype?

Citing information from Glassnode, we reported yesterday that XRP has shown some warning signs in terms of profit-taking divergance from previous cycles, as long-term holders were disposing of their tokens during price corrections this time, not just rallies. This, aligned with whales selling off XRP en masse, spelled trouble for the underlying asset, which had already retraced to under $2.20 at the time.

However, what took place in the following 12 hours was quite different. On the heels of Trump’s $2,000 dividend promise and his hopeful statement that the US government might reopen soon, XRP jumped by more than 7% and neared $2.50 earlier this morning.

This makes it the top performer from the largest 15 altcoins, according to CoinGecko data. Perhaps a large portion of those gains are due to the latest developments on the ETF front. Numerous issuers continue to update their XRP ETF filings, and those from Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, Canary Capital, and CoinShares have now found a spot on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s (DTCC) listings.

If the US government’s shutdown indeed ends soon, it could open the doors for a speedy approval of these applications. However, even if it’s not, many of them removed the “delayment amendments” part, which could essentially guarantee that they will launch within the next few weeks unless the SEC formally objects. The first can see the light of day in just three days.

XRP Technicals

Popular analyst CW indicated that XRP’s turn is “beginning,” as it had “bottomed out” and is about to stage a notable rebound. Their analysis suggests that the asset’s upcoming rally could be quite spectacular, leading to a new all-time high as it progresses toward the top of Phase 4.

$XRP‘s turn is beginning. It has bottomed out and is beginning a rebound. This rally will likely surpass its ATH and head towards the top of Phase 4. pic.twitter.com/ZxTn0Dtdf4 — CW (@CW8900) November 9, 2025

CRYPTOWZRD also outlined XRP’s “slightly bullish” close, especially against BTC. The analyst said another move higher could follow once the XRP/BTC pair starts pushing above the daily lower high trend. This is possible when bitcoin’s dominance starts to decline again.