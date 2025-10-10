Why Are Crypto Markets Falling in ‘Uptober’? Analysts Weigh In

Crypto markets have been weakening over the past few days, casting a shadow on the ‘Uptober’ narrative.

The total crypto market capitalization has declined by 4.5%, with $200 billion exiting the space since its all-time high of $4.4 trillion on October 7. Altseason hasn’t arrived, and Bitcoin and Ether are down 4% and 12% from their respective all-time highs.

But it’s supposed to be ‘Uptober’!

Markets are dumping to “liquidate all the bulls and mainly the retail,” because leveraged longs always get flushed before the markets pump, said analyst Ash Crypto on Thursday. They predicted that the rally will resume again between October 15 and 20 with a “massive pump” at the end of the month.

Uptober Still On Track

“They want you to be bearish and believe that ‘Pumptober’ is canceled,” the analyst added. “However, when the market is in complete fear, we will see a massive bounce and the parabolic Q4 pump will start end of October.”

The analyst made a wild prediction for the “parabolic banana rally,” which will send Bitcoin between $150,000 and $180,000 and Ether toward $12,000.

Meanwhile, analyst ‘Sykodelic’ said, “I still don’t understand how anyone can be calling the Bitcoin top here.”

The analyst shared a well-documented prediction that Bitcoin will follow gold’s all-time high, as they rarely surge together and gold usually leads.

“Regardless as to whether it keeps moving or not, it’s about time for a [gold] cool off and BTC to have another go.”

“The current market dump isn’t random,” reported ‘Bull Theory.’

Precious metal rallies signal economic weakness ahead. With the US government shutdown and inflation expectations at three-year highs, investors are opting for safety, it noted.

Swissblock reported that the “Bitcoin-Altcoin Cycle” shows the market still anchored to BTC dominance and is “now approaching the full Bitcoin season zone where capital seeks safety and structure inside Bitcoin.”

Rate Cuts to Fuel Seasonal Bullishness

Uptober has got its name because Bitcoin has made gains in ten of the past twelve months of October. The asset has also risen in eight of the past twelve fourth quarters, so historically, this is a bullish time of year for crypto markets.

Further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve could fuel crypto markets this quarter. Two more rate cuts are predicted this year, with 94.6% odds on an October cut and 81.5% odds on another one in December, according to CME futures markets.

Despite this week’s decline, BTC is still up 6.4% so far this month. The asset was trading down marginally on the day at $121,500 at the time of writing.