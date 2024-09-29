An analysis by market intelligence platform IntoTheBlock has discovered the number of daily active addresses for major cryptocurrencies. This metric offers insights into the intensity of user activity on these networks.

According to data gathered by IntoTheBlock, these crypto assets include large-cap altcoins like Solana (SOL), meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), and the largest of the bunch Bitcoin (BTC).

Solana Tops the List

Atop the list is Solana, with a daily active address count of $3.04 million. Its network has been the subject of numerous discussions and trends this year, particularly the meme coin mania, which has led to an influx of more users. The blockchain has seen the launch of new protocols, like Pump.Fun, which has taken meme coin trading on the network to new levels. Even the introduction of SOL liquid staking has attracted new investors to Solana.

The second cryptocurrency is Toncoin (TON), the native token of The Open Network, which is linked to the social media messaging platform Telegram. The growth of TON’s daily active addresses can be linked to the rising popularity of mini-apps and games on Telegram. TON has a daily active address count of 2.89 million.

Tron (TRX) comes next with an address count of 2.5 million. This growth is linked to rising stablecoin and network activity as well as the blockchain’s new meme coin-creating platform, SunPump, which has facilitated the launch of thousands of tokens in just a month. IntoTheBlock revealed two weeks ago that Tron’s long-term holder addresses have grown by 237% in the past year.

Then comes Dogs (DOGS), a meme coin built on The Open Network that was launched as a massive airdrop for Telegram users. DOGS came into the limelight after its unveiling in July and has remained one of the crypto community’s favorite meme coins. The token has a daily active address count of 809,810.

Bitcoin Comes Fifth

Bitcoin has the fifth-highest number of daily active addresses at 779,650. Besides its reputation as the leading digital asset network, the blockchain has seen significant development in recent times. From the launch of the BRC-20 token standard to the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, its network activity has witnessed the effects of an influx of new users.

Following BTC is ether (ETH), which has around 417,000 daily active addresses. Although ETH has turned deflationary, Ethereum still has applications retaining users.

The remaining four cryptocurrencies with the highest daily active addresses are Litecoin (LTC), Algorand (ALGO), DOGE, and Avalanche (AVAX), with 316,640, 79,850, 44,190, and 43,760 counts, respectively.