November has been brutal for most leading cryptocurrencies, and they will likely end the month deep in red territory.

That said, investors and bullish traders are now shifting their focus to December, hoping it will bring a much-needed resurgence. We asked three of the most popular AI-powered chatbots which cryptocurrencies have the best chance of outperforming during that period, and here are their answers.

ChatGPT’s Pick

OpenAI’s platform outlined Ethereum (ETH) as the potential big winner in December, explaining that it has a concrete catalyst. Specifically, that is the Glamsterdam upgrade scheduled for December 15.

It focuses on improving the network’s scalability and sustainability as activity grows. Its centerpiece, EIP-8037, raises the gas cost for creating new contracts, helping Ethereum manage long-term growth more efficiently while preparing for future upgrades.

“A smooth test could bring attention back to ETH and build confidence ahead of the mainnet rollout. The December date is for the testnet, so I’d expect the market backdrop to matter more than the upgrade alone,” the chatbot added.

ChatGPT said the price of the largest altcoin could realistically jump to $2,200 next month, which would represent a 28% increase from current levels.

At the same time, it warned that two major hurdles may prevent such a rally. The first is the upcoming FOMC meeting on December 8-9, following which the US Federal Reserve will most likely raise interest rates.

The second is the lack of institutional interest in ETH. Spot ETFs have posted substantial outflows in recent weeks, signaling that pension funds, hedge funds, and other conservative investors have continued to reduce their exposure to the asset.

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How About BTC?

Google’s Gemini said that if it had to pick one cryptocurrency to outperform in December, that would be Bitcoin. Such a rebound relies on exhausted selling pressure throughout November, which suppressed the asset to a multi-year low of roughly $55,000.

The chatbot noted that following the crash, BTC’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) entered extreme oversold territory, and historically this has been followed by a strong resurgence. It predicted the asset’s price could rise to as high as $75,000 sometime next month if the spot ETFs end their negative streak and the price makes a clean daily close above $65,000. Perplexity also picked the primary cryptocurrency, saying: