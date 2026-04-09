Which Crypto Will Explode If the War Ends for Good? 4 AIs Reveal Top Picks

“BTC is the one I’d bet on for the most impactful, market-moving pump,” Grok stated.

The cryptocurrency market, which had its glory days in 2025, has been struggling over the past several months with numerous leading digital assets experiencing sharp price declines from their peak levels.

The war between the United States and Iran has only intensified the overall uncertainty, while the two-week ceasefire, which was recently announced, finally gave the sector a breath of fresh air. The big question now is whether the conflict is nearing a final resolution and which cryptocurrency would benefit most from such a development.

BTC to Lead the Pack?

To put things in perspective, we asked four of the most popular AI-powered chatbots for their opinion on the matter. Grok, incorporated into the social media platform X, estimated that Bitcoin could be the big winner if the US and Iran sign a definitive peace deal. It described the cryptocurrency as “a geopolitical hedge that also loves peace dividends.”

“BTC is the one I’d bet on for the most impactful, market-moving pump,” it stated.

Google’s Gemini also picked the leading digital asset as the most obvious beneficiary of peace in the Middle East and the one that can jump the highest. It predicted that investors who have flocked to gold and fiat currency amid the panic of the war may switch to BTC if the conflict is settled for good. Gemini went even further, envisioning a price explosion to $100,000 in such a scenario.

The next chatbot we consulted was Perplexity. It joined the overall assumption that Bitcoin has the most upside potential should the US and Iran lay down their weapons permanently. Perplexity noted that BTC is the most liquid cryptocurrency and “the easiest for large money to rotate into quickly.”

ChatGPT is the only one (of those we asked) that provides a different theory. It claimed that a lasting de-escalation in the Middle East would most likely benefit “high-beta, risk-on assets.”

The chatbot reminded that major news over the years has indeed triggered pump moves in BTC, but those increases have usually been in the 5-15% range. That said, it picked Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) as those with much bigger upside potential.

Beyond the leading digital assets, ChatGPT estimated that meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), and dogwifhat (WIF) may also experience significant revivals if the ceasefire turns into a constant peace. Tokens of that type are notorious for their enhanced volatility, and traders should be aware that such jumps have often been followed by just as sharp plunges.

The Danger Remains