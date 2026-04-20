Which Crypto Will Crash to Zero Next? We Asked 4 AIs, and The Answers Might Shock You

The cryptocurrency market is a strange mix: on one side are assets that have been around for decades and have strong fundamentals, like Bitcoin (BTC), but on the other, many speculative tokens whose prices can nosedive to virtually zero at any time.

Recently, RaveDAO (RAVE) collapsed from over $27 to less than $1 in the span of 24 hours, while its market capitalization plummeted from nearly $7 billion to less than $200 million. We asked four of the most widely used AI-powered chatbots which coin could be next to experience such a massive fall.

Some of the Potential Candidates

While ChatGPT said that naming a single exact cryptocurrency that could crash to zero is more “guesswork” than analysis, it mentioned several sectors that pose the highest risk:

“The most vulnerable area of the market is still heavily narrative-driven tokens, especially in sectors like AI. Projects such as PAAL AI and ChainGTP have seen strong attention, but much of that attention is based on hype rather than proven long-term demand. When narratives shift – and they always do – capital leaves quickly, and weaker projects don’t recover.”

The chatbot also paid special attention to gaming tokens like GALA (GALA) and Illuvium (ILV), estimating that their prices can plunge out of the blue. Last but not least, it argued that projects such as SushiSwap and Balancer are at risk as well.

“These are not ‘dead’ projects by any means, but they are structurally weaker than they used to be. Declining total value locked, lower fees, and increasing competition mean that if momentum doesn’t come back, they can gradually lose market position,” it explained.

Google’s Gemini picked different potential candidates. It claimed that the next RAVE could be Power (POWER), whose “constant supply expansion is currently overwhelming demand, creating a slow-motion crash.” Story (IP), Wormhole (W), and Drift (DRIFT) are the other three tokens the chatbot warned about.

Focus on the Red Flags

Perplexity did not name specific cryptocurrencies, but it alerted traders and investors to closely monitor four key elements that could help identify a dangerous or potentially fraudulent project.

The first red flag is a large portion of the token supply being concentrated in just a few wallets. If a handful of holders own 80-90% of all existing coins, even a small sale from some of them can trigger a massive price drop.

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The second warning sign is sudden spikes in volume without any real product updates or major news, which often indicate coordinated trading activity rather than genuine market interest.

Third, investors should treat a project with suspicion if its market capitalization is disproportionately small compared to the buzz it generates. And finally, a token should be approached with caution in case its price is primarily driven by memes or influencer promotions.

For its part, Grok – the chatbot integrated within X – predicted that most altcoins will eventually crash to zero. “No token is immune, but the risk is highest in fresh launches, low-cap narrative plays, or anything with <30-40% truly circulating supply,” it added.

Not long ago, the popular analyst issued a similar warning, forecasting that roughly 99% of all altcoins would eventually go to zero. He believes that BTC, ETH, and SOL are the only three whose existence is guaranteed over the next 10 years.