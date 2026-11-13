When Will the Next Crypto Bull Run Finally Begin? 3 AIs Reveal Their Predictions

The cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin (BTC), was booming in October 2025, but bears have since taken control, dragging the sector into a prolonged downtrend.

Investors have been eagerly awaiting the start of a new bull run, with many analysts previously predicting that the next major cycle could begin in the fourth quarter of this year. For what it’s worth, even Bitcoin’s halving model, which has historically provided insight into market-cycle phases, pointed to a potential bottom forming between October 4 and October 17.

The primary cryptocurrency, though, continues to suffer, plunging roughly 16% over the past month, while many altcoins have registered even more painful losses. That said, the community may have to wait a bit longer for a new bull run, and three popular AI-powered chatbots shared their views on when that might be.

Not This Year?

ChatGPT doesn’t expect a sustained bull run to begin in the remaining months of 2026, saying this is more likely to happen next year. It stated that buying demand currently looks weak, with spot BTC ETFs posting billions of dollars in outflows lately:

“That doesn’t make a rally impossible, but it suggests this source of demand is currently adding selling pressure rather than supporting a recovery.”

OpenAI’s platform suggested that a durable bull run would require an evident pattern reversal, alongside Bitcoin making higher highs and holding higher lows for several weeks. It said a sharp bounce could happen much sooner, but it would offer less evidence that the broader trend has changed unless the other factors are in place.

“2027 looks more plausible because it gives those conditions time to develop. Selling pressure could ease, investment flows could improve, and confidence could gradually return. If inflation also cools and financial conditions become more supportive, that would strengthen the recovery case,” it added.

At the same time, ChatGPT warned that the crypto market remains highly unpredictable and there is no guarantee that a full-blown rally could occur next year.

Q2 2027?

Perplexity and Gemini were even more specific, pointing to the second quarter of next year as a potential start of a new bull run. The former called the April-June 2027 timeframe “the highest-probability window,” expecting solid demand into spot BTC ETFs then, a healthier market structure, and a more settled macro environment that could allow risk appetite to rebuild.

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“I would move my call to Q1 2027 if Bitcoin reclaims and holds above $82,000 by early in the quarter, ETF flows flip positive, and the market breaks above the 2026 high near $87,000.”

Google’s chatbot agreed with the thesis, expecting Q1 to be the accumulation and breakout-testing phase, while Q2 2027 is when structural, regulatory, and market-cycle conditions align for sustained upside across the broader market.