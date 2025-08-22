TL;DR

Ripple’s native token did what many thought was impossible this year by breaking its previous all-time high set over seven years ago.

However, the asset has retraced by double digits since then, and the question now is when (or if) it can do it again. Here’s what some of the most popular AI solutions think about that.

Will There Be New ATH?

The third-largest cryptocurrency had a strong end of 2024 when it surged from under $0.6 to roughly $3. It kept climbing in January, only to match its 2018 all-time high of $3.4, but failed to break above it. After several months of painful corrections and sideways trading, the bulls finally stepped on the gas pedal in July and did what many didn’t believe could be achieved, posting a new record of $3.65.

What followed was a wave of profit-taking, and XRP quickly slipped by around 10%. The selling pressure intensified in the past few weeks, and Ripple’s token is now over 20% away from its all-time high, struggling to remain above $2.8. It has lost a crucial support ($3.00), which has now turned into resistance as all eyes are focused on tonight’s speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Looking at a broader scale, we decide to ask ChatGPT, Grok, Gemini, and Perplexity when XRP will be able to repeat its July 2025 rally and surge to a new all-time high. Disclaimer – this doesn’t have to be during the current cycle, as XRP’s top might already be in.

Well, Perplexity doesn’t believe the peak for 2025 has been reached. In fact, it noted that “XRP is poised to break its all-time high again within 2025, especially in the second half of the year, which has historically gone better for its performance.” It laid out targets of around $4.50 to $5.50.

Actually, two of the other three AIs tend to agree with Perplexity’s verdict. After admitting that making predictions about a crypto asset’s future price performance is anyone’s guess, ChatGPT said XRP has substantial chances of charting another record this year if “momentum and catalysts align.”

Grok indicated that Ripple’s token could benefit further from some of the positive developments within the company behind it, such as recent big purchases, partnerships, and adoption, and might indeed break above $4 by the end of the year.

Not All Agree

While all four AI solutions believe a potential XRP ETF approval in the United States will ultimately benefit the underlying asset, Gemini provided a more controversial take. It said that Ripple’s token could mimic Ethereum’s path instead of bitcoin’s. Recall that ETH struggled for almost a year to pick up the pace in terms of institutional adoption and has only recently benefited from the financial vehicles.

As such, Gemini warned that a spot XRP ETF would serve as a catalyst for price gains, but it could be long-term and not this year. As such, it added that XRP’s path to a new all-time high “is not guaranteed.” It is influenced by several factors, many of which are external, such as overall market conditions, the global economy, and regulatory clarity.

