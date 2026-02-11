When Will Bitcoin’s (BTC) Bear Market End? 4 AIs Predict the Turning Point

"Right now, we are in the confusion phase," ChatGPT claimed.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been in an evident downtrend over the past few months, which intensified at the start of February. This caused analysts and market observers to claim that the asset has entered a bear market.

Investors are now perhaps curious to find out when that period will be over, so we consulted four of the most popular AI-powered chatbots to give their take on the matter.

Brace for Several More Months

According to ChatGPT, BTC is likely in the middle-to-late stage of the bear phase rather than the beginning. However, it suggested that there is a strong possibility for a final shakeout before entering a slow accumulation stage.

The chatbot pointed out that in previous cases, Bitcoin’s bear market has rarely ended dramatically, and its conclusion looked “quiet and uninteresting.”

“Right now, we are in the confusion phase – which historically is closer to the end than the beginning,” ChatGPT added.

Perplexity predicted that the bear phase could end in the second quarter of the year, assuming that the negative sentiment among investors lately has marked the bottom zone. Earlier this month, the popular Fear & Greed Index plummeted to “Extreme Fear” territory of 6, a level last observed in August 2019.

This reflects the panic across market participants following the recent decline; however, it may also be interpreted as a buying opportunity. After all, renowned investors and prominent figures, including Warren Buffett, have long advised that investors should step in when prices are collapsing and exit the ecosystem when “Greed” dominates.

According to Perplexity, the potential end of the bear market in Q2 might be followed by consolidation and a renewed bull run towards the end of 2026. It went even further, forecasting that BTC’s valuation could hit a new all-time high of around $150,000 before New Year’s Eve.

A Lot More Pain?

Grok, the chatbot integrated into the social media platform X, outlined a more pessimistic viewpoint. It claimed that the bears will remain in charge until the end of the year, adding that there might be a further crash to as low as $55,000. The chatbot warned that, in the event of a global geopolitical event, such as a major war, the price could tumble further than the depicted level.

Google’s Gemini presented a similar scenario. It expects subdued performance until late 2026 as the market prepares for the 2027-2028 run toward new peaks.

“If the current cycle follows the ‘four-year’ script, the absolute capitulation point (the ‘true bottom’) may not arrive until late 2026, especially around October or November,” it stated.