When to Buy and Sell Ethereum (ETH): Analyst Lays Out Dream Trade

ETH is currently close to the buying zone, but the sell side is miles away.

Ethereum’s ETH is gaining steam on the day after the world’s largest asset manager launched a staked ETH tracking its performance in the US.

The token is currently challenging the $2,100 level after a 3% daily increase, but one popular analyst, who has focused on the longer term, laid out what he called a dream trade for ETH.

When to Buy and Sell ETH

Ali Martinez, the crypto analyst with nearly 165,000 followers on X, noted in a recent post that the accumulation zone is close by. He believes investors should accumulate the largest altcoin at levels around $1,070. Although the asset slipped below $1,500 last year, it has not traded anywhere near Martinez’s buy target since December 2022, at the end of the bear market.

If investors are indeed able to purchase ETH at these low levels, then the ‘dream’ profit-taking scenario would be at over $8,600. It’s worth noting that the altcoin has never even come close to such peaks. It would have to stage a 300% surge from its current level (or 700% from the accumulation zone) and smash through its 2025 all-time high of almost $5,000 to materialize Martinez’s trade.

The dream trade for Ethereum $ETH: • Accumulate near $1,070

• Take profits around $8,670

Bullish News for ETH

Fellow analyst CW outlined two factors that could propel ETH to new peaks soon. First, they noted that there’s a notable uptick in the Ethereum active addresses, which “indicates bullish market movements.” A similar pattern was visible near the bottom at the aforementioned bear cycle in 2025, and ETH’s price went on a roll in the following months.

The increase in $ETH active addresses indicates bullish market movements. Although the price of $ETH has fallen, the network has actually become more active. This pattern has been observed consistently near the bottom since 2022.

In a separate post, the analyst outlined that Ethereum’s realized capitalization (calculated by the total value of all ETH coins based on the price when they last moved, rather than the current market price) has turned positive again. This, according to their estimations, is a clear signal about “the start of a full-scale bull market.”