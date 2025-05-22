TL;DR

Do you remember the Bitcoin Lamborghini meme, whose story began well over a decade ago? Well, now you can buy Lambos with just a single BTC instead of the 200+ spent in 2013.

At least one community member remembers who found a pretty good one for sale in the US.

The Lambo-Bitcoin Story

The story goes back to late 2013 when an anonymous buyer went to the Lamborghini Newport Beach auto dealership, believed to be the first accepting bitcoin for payments, and purchased a brand new Gallardo (model 2014) that had an USD value of $208,315 for 216.8433 BTC.

According to marketing director Cedric Davy, the buyer most likely made the transaction public, which was “a little surprise to us,” but led to a growing number of customers who wanted to buy cars using bitcoin.

The story became the embodiment of the bitcoin dream where investors, usually early adopters, purchased the asset, employed the HODL strategy for a few years, and capitalized on the enormous gains when BTC’s price went parabolic from under $1 to over $1,000.

It also became one of the most significant and used memes in the crypto community – W(h)en Lambo.

How Much for a Lambo?

Now, let’s fast-forward to today to see what’s available in the market. A quick search on Lamborghini Newport Beach’s website shows that the starting price of a Lamborghini Huracan (the replacement of the Gallardo used in 2013/2014) is $249,865. That’s obviously the cheapest (most basic) version, while the range-topping STO starts from $344,778.

With bitcoin trading above $110,000 as it charted a new all-time high today, it’s more than evident that you don’t have to spend 216.8433 to buy a new one, as you can actually purchase an entire dealership for that amount ($24 million).

However, you can’t buy a brand new Huracan (the entry-level Lambo) for just one bitcoin. Instead, you might need to go back to basics and review the used car market. Your Friend Andy did so and posted a used 2006 Gallardo that has done less than 17,000 miles and currently costs only one bitcoin. That’s coming a long way from the 216.8433 spent in the original transaction.

All is right in the world. We’ve reached used Lamborghini price parity with Bitcoin again. pic.twitter.com/iGiCiyMWzQ — Your Friend Andy (@OhHaiAndy) May 22, 2025

The most popular US cars website shows that there are many Gallardos you can buy if you are willing to spend your one bitcoin. In fact, there are certain options that cost around 0.85 BTC, which means that you might have some BTC left to buy new tires or change the oil. It can be easier to pay with bitcoin for those transactions today than it was 12 years ago.