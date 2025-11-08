What’s Next for PI This Week? 2 AIs With Shocking Pi Network Price Calls

Pi Network’s native token went on an unexpected run at the end of October, skyrocketing by nearly 50% in days from $0.20 to nearly $0.30 before it corrected and returned to its starting point in early November. Its decline came alongside the rest of the crypto market, with BTC dipping below $100,000 and ETH erasing all YTD gains.

Consequently, we decided to ask ChatGPT and Perplexity about their take on what’s to follow in the week ahead for PI, whether this volatility will continue, and whether it can hold the $0.20 support line.

ChatGPT’s Predictions

OpenAI’s chatbot solution outlined a few different scenarios for the week ahead. In the first, which it called “range first, then a squeeze,” it envisioned a mildly stable price movement around the current $0.21 level, with an upper boundary of $0.25.

“Thesis: After a full retrace, PI typically chops in a value range before attempting a rebound. If buyers defend $0.20–$0.21, a reflex pop toward $0.24–$0.26 is likely.”

Its second case is based on big news and updates coming from the Pi Network Core Team, such as the recent launch of Pi Node’s version 0.5.4. If there are such developments that could propel investors back to the PI scene, then the asset can bounce to $0.30 and beyond. However, if the team remains quiet and the overall market conditions do not improve, then the PI token might drop below $0.20 and test the ATLs of around $0.17.

“Most probable weekly path: Stabilization above $0.20 and range trade $0.22–$0.26, with a 30–35% chance of a breakout attempt toward $0.30–$0.32 if sentiment improves. Highest realistic print this week (absent big news): ~$0.32. Downside risk guardrail: A firm break below $0.20 opens $0.18 (stop-hunt) before mean-reversion,” ChatGPT concluded.

Perplexity’s Views

ChatGPT’s rival provided a lot more volatile price predictions for the week(s) ahead. Its bear case envisions PI remaining sideways on November 8 but dropping hard in the following days to new all-time low levels.

“-9.99% on Nov 9, -17.36% on Nov 10, falling to about 23% lower by Nov 12, 2025.”

It concluded its bearish scenario with a prediction of a sustained price drop to under $0.15 by early December.

However, it also outlined some highly bullish forecasts in case the Core Team indeed drops some big announcements and partnerships, and the overall market conditions improve dramatically over the next few weeks. In them, Perplexity set a massive target of $0.60 as early as this month, which would represent a 200% surge from current levels.

Nevertheless, it admitted that both of these cases are quite extreme and are less likely to take place. Perplexity’s most probable scenario sees PI entering a longer consolidation period at around $0.20, influenced by “market volatility and subdued sentiment.”