TL;DR

PENGU breaks key resistance levels as traders speculate on game launch and ETF-related news.

Awesome Oscillator and KST indicators confirm strong momentum behind this meme coin rally.

Growing social media attention and market volume hint at more upside for PENGU holders soon.

PENGU Rallies as Pudgy Party Game Nears Release

The official meme coin of Pudgy Penguins has climbed sharply in recent days. Its price is now $0.03433, up more than 126% over the past week and nearly 17% in the last 24 hours. Trading volume has surged to $1.69 billion as momentum builds ahead of the Pudgy Party game launch.

Pudgy Party, our competitive multiplayer game, is launching soon on the @Apple App Store and @Google Play Store. We’re giving away a total of $5,000 worth of $PENGU to 5 lucky people who RT this and follow @PlayPudgyParty. More information below. pic.twitter.com/ruzb06gi2z — Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) July 14, 2025

Developed with Mythical Games, Pudgy Party is a multiplayer mobile game set to launch soon on iOS and Android. The project is attracting attention from both crypto traders and the wider gaming community, boosting interest in PENGU.

Chart Breakout Signals Bullish Momentum

In addition, technical signals support the current move. The Awesome Oscillator is printing strong green bars above the midline, pointing to sustained buying pressure. The Know Sure Thing (KST) indicator has also turned upward, with the latest reading above 1,100, confirming the trend strength.

Analysts note that PENGU recently broke out of its previous trading range between $0.009 and $0.015. The price now trades above key resistance at $0.033, with the next zone to watch near $0.043. Support remains at $0.024, $0.015, and $0.009, should a pullback occur.

ETF Filing and Social Buzz Add to Optimism

Traders are also monitoring a pending ETF application related to PENGU. If approved by the SEC, the added exposure could open the door for further gains and bring the $0.05 level within reach.

Social interest continues to grow. A post from Justin Sun showed a cartoon penguin dressed in a TRON shirt. He wrote, “OK. Everyone has become a penguin,” to which Pudgy Penguins responded, “Everyone will Huddle.” The exchange drew attention from both fans and crypto followers.