The lawsuit between Ripple Labs and the US Securities and Exchange Commission started all the way back in 2020 and is currently in its trial phase. There’s no telling when it might end and who the winner would be, even though Ripple had scored a few victories before the trial started.

The main objective of the court is to determine whether or not XRP should be classified as a security and, therefore, if Ripple (the company behind it) conducted an unregistered sale of securities when distributing its tokens to investors.

That’s a big decision that will likely impact XRP’s legal status in the eyes of regulators, and therefore, it’s entirely possible that many investors are taking it into account.

We decided to ask ChatGPT what would have happened to the XRP price if this lawsuit had never happened.

Would XRP Price Be Higher?

ChatGPT acknowledges that this is a speculative subject and mentions that there are several factors to consider before determining whether the price would have been higher.

First, market sentiment. The AI says that the lawsuit has created significant uncertainty and has impacted investor confidence negatively. WIthout it, the market sentiment would have probably been more positive.

Additionally, without legal issues, Ripple would likely have been able to forge more partnerships with enterprises and financial institutions, leading to greater adoption.

Many exchanges also delisted XRP or restricted it for trading back in the days when the lawsuit first took place. While a lot of them have since put it back up for trading, this definitely hurt XRP’s accessibility and trading volumes.

The absence of the lawsuit would provide more regulatory clarity for XRP, making it a more attractive investment institutions wary of legal uncertainties.

The chatbot concludes:

To quantify this, one could look at historical data from periods before the lawsuit and compare them with other major cryptocurrencies’ performance. However, any estimation remains speculative. Generally, experts believe that without the lawsuit, XRP’s price would likely be significantly higher, reflecting its potential and adoption in the market without the legal overhang.