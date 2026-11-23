In a rather remarkable turn of events, Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia less than two weeks after resigning, following direct pressure from the POTUS and fresh assurances that his return does not pose a national-security risk.

The reversal sent NVDA soaring by more than 30% and inflicted an estimated $12.2 billion in losses on short sellers, said the analysts at the Kobeissi Letter.

Why Huang Was Brought Back

CryptoPotato reported earlier today that there was a sudden shift in tone before the reinstatement became official, and it turns out that the biggest development appears to have developed behind closed doors over the weekend.

President Trump said his administration had conducted “a lot of research” into the Huang situation and concluded that this return did not pose a threat to the country’s national security. The POTUS added that Nvidia’s board had sought “assurance” from Washington and that the administration provided it.

Reuters confirmed that the board consulted senior US officials before unanimously reinstating Huang and said it was satisfied with both his candor and leadership. Trump’s involvement, though, went further than what was announced to the public.

He told CNBC that he was represented at Nvidia’s board meeting and spoke directly with Huang on Sunday night. The White House separately said the POTUS had personally intervened to advocate for Huang’s reinstatement.

The development is quite striking because Nvidia’s board said only days earlier that Huang would not return, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pushed for the company to recruit an outsider. However, Trump then publicly urged Nvidia to rehire Huang, calling his return the best outcome for both the company and the US.

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NVDA Rollercoaster

Nvidia’s shares reacted immediately to the news, skyrocketing by over 30% in minutes. It added around $900 billion in market value within this timeframe, and helped push the Nasdaq 100 higher by over 6%.

Short sellers took a big hit, according to the Kobeissi Letter. The analysts estimated that NVDA bears were sitting on approximately $12.2 billion in paper losses, their worst single-day setback in at least seven years.

The move also initially spilled into crypto, with bitcoin jumping from around $61,000 to well over $64,000 before it was rejected. BTC has erased almost all gains, while NVDA continues to trade above $160 as of press time after dumping below $130 at the end of the previous week.

Despite Huang’s reinstatement, the company still faces regulatory scrutiny, investigations surrounding its China exposure and export controls, and unresolved governance questions stemming from the scandal that triggered his resignation.