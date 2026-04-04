What Does Charles Schwab’s New Crypto Offering Mean for Bitcoin?

The platform is expected to launch in Q2 this year.

After its CEO, Rick Wurster, commented last year that the financial giant plans to release crypto-focused products in H1 2026, Charles Schwab has introduced a new page dedicated to the industry.

Founded in 1971 under a different name, Charles Schwab is one of the largest US banking organizations, with roughly $12 trillion in assets under management.

Schwab to Enter Crypto

The entity has dabbled with entering the cryptocurrency industry for years, mostly indicating that it plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF once regulations change. Although the regulatory landscape in the US has indeed changed over the past few years, with a dozen spot BTC ETFs already available for trading, Charles Schwab didn’t choose that path.

However, it went a different route, at least according to its website. A page dedicated to the cryptocurrency industry shows “Schwab Crypto,” a new product line to be offered through Charles Schwab Premier Bank. It would position it as a gateway for retail investors to get exposure to some of the largest digital assets.

CEO Wurster reportedly said clients will soon be able to buy and hold bitcoin and ether directly, and the limited rollout will begin in Q2 before it expands broadly.

Wall Street Going All In?

With so many different traditional financial giants already operating in the cryptocurrency industry, the community was quick to pick up Charles Schwab’s upcoming involvement. Many highlighted it as a major institutional adoption news that could propel the asset class higher, especially since the Wall Street behemoth has a client base of almost 50 million.

🚨 WALL STREET GOES ALL IN 🚨 $12T GIANT CHARLES SCHWAB LAUNCHING SPOT BITCOIN & ETHEREUM TRADING. HE PROMISED LAST YEAR TO LAUNCH WITHIN 12 MONTHS. CLIENTS WILL BE ABLE TO BUY, SELL & HOLD BTC & ETH DIRECTLY. ALL ALONG WITH STOCKS & BONDS IN ONE ACCOUNT. pic.twitter.com/tjRKvWxtUE — Money Ape (@TheMoneyApe) April 3, 2026

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However, others were more skeptical, indicating that even though Schwab has a massive clientele, it wouldn’t change the “psychology divide.” They argued that more such participants would mostly increase the number of gamblers and traders, and they tend to chase “the next big thing.” The post warned that crypto investors should brace for “increased volatility and liquidity shifts.”