Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

What do they Know? 140,000,000 XRP Sold by Ripple Whales

Whales sold 140M XRP as price nears $2.69 resistance. With overbought signals flashing, downside risks are building for XRP bulls.
Olivia Stephanie
Published on: Oct 29, 2025 @ 10:24 UTC

Share:

Share:

Ripple’s XRP is trading around $2.62 at the time of writing, after climbing from a seven-day low of $2.34. The token is up 8% over the past week, though over the past 24 hours it shows little change, according to CoinGecko.

Market data now suggests that large holders may be stepping back after the latest rally.

Large Holders Reduce Exposure

Wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP have reportedly sold over 140 million tokens. This activity took place as prices climbed, raising questions about the sustainability of the move.

The decline in whale holdings was shared by analyst Ali Martinez, who noted a steady drop in large wallet balances as XRP pushed higher. This shift in positioning has raised concerns, as similar patterns have occurred before price reversals. The post read,

Moreover, the TD Sequential indicator has flashed a sell signal on XRP’s daily chart, as reported by CryptoPotato. Several short-term reversals have followed this tool in the past few months. While this signal doesn’t confirm a reversal by itself, its past performance suggests it could be a warning for bulls.

XRP Near Resistance, Momentum Weakens

XRP is now testing the upper Bollinger Band near $2.69. The price has moved off the lower band earlier this month and is approaching a zone where previous moves have paused or reversed. The bands remain tight, suggesting a lack of strong volatility expansion.

You may also like:

XRP price chart
Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, the Stochastic RSI is showing overbought readings. Both %K and %D are above 94, and a bearish crossover is forming. This setup has often marked short-term turning points in recent charts.

Key Levels Still in Play

Analyst Man of Bitcoin has marked $2.53 as a level to watch. A break below this area may indicate that a larger corrective move is forming.

As recently reported by CryptoPotato, XRP is still tracking within a possible Wave 4 structure. The analysis noted that unless $2.82 is cleared, there may still be one more move down before a broader breakout attempt.

SPECIAL OFFER (Sponsored)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
Brad Garlinghouse Ripple Ripple (XRP) Price
News Icon

About the author

Olivia Stephanie

Olivia Stephanie is a FinTech enthusiast with a sharp insight into financial markets. Her deep interest in economics and finance drives her exploration of blockchain innovations and the evolving world of cryptocurrencies.