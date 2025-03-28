TL;DR

Around three-quarters of Binance Futures traders who have opened DOGE positions are expecting price gains in the near future.

The overwhelming imbalance between long and short trades may signal a contrarian risk – when most bet up, the market might surprise with a move in the opposite direction.

Increased Optimism From Traders

Dogecoin (DOGE) witnessed an impressive surge in December last year, with its price exceeding $0.45. Since then, though, it has retreated by approximately 60% and currently trades at around $0.18. Despite the evident downtrend in the past few months, many investors remain bullish on the OG meme coin.

The renowned analyst, going on X as Ali Martinez, revealed that more than 76% of the traders on Binance Futures that have hopped on the Dogecoin bandwagon have opened long positions.

Predominant optimism can be interpreted in various ways. People might speculate that some of those traders have inside information about potential major developments surrounding Dogecoin that could positively impact the price of the underlying token.

One example could be the possible launch of a spot DOGE ETF in the United States. Grayscale, Bitwise, and Osprey Funds are among the entities that have filed to introduce such a product, while the odds of approval before the end of the year are estimated at slightly under 70%.

It is important to note, though, that the bullish sentiment may be taken as a bearish factor. After all, cryptocurrencies tend to do the opposite of what the crowd expects, while famous investors have previously warned people not to follow the ongoing trend. Warren Buffett’s advice, for instance, states: “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”

Price Predictions

Crypto X also seems predominantly positive on DOGE’s future, with multiple industry participants envisioning a resurgence in the short term. Crypto VIP Signal recently claimed that the meme coin “has broken the resistance area and is now retesting it.”

“You can accumulate some DOGE during this retest, and we can expect a continuation of the upward movement after some accumulation,” they added.

Trader Tardigrade also gave their two cents. The market observer pointed to the declining RSI ratio to envision a price explosion to as high as $1 in the following months.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) measures the speed and change of price movements and varies from 0 to 100. Readings below 30 suggest Dogecoin might have entered oversold territory, meaning it could be gearing up for a rally. The RSI has plunged below 40 in the past several hours and is nearing the bullish zone.