One of the companies made a sizeable purchase while the other sat on the sidelines.

Michael Saylor’s brainchild continues to accumulate BTC even as its position has tanked to well into the red after the asset’s price unraveled and fell to a multi-year low.

Meanwhile, Matt Cole, CEO of Strive, announced that his firm has maintained its position, holding 43,404 BTC valued at around $2.53 billion at current prices.

The world’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin has acquired 457 units over the past week for just under $30 million at an average price of $64,900. Its massive stash has grown to 851,305 units. It also sold 1.93 million common shares, generating over $176 million in net proceeds.

Strategy’s focus remains on repurchasing its preferred stock, as it bought back $211.8 million worth of STRC. It also expanded its digital credit securities repurchase authorization from $3 billion to $4 billion.

Strategy has acquired 457 $BTC and repurchased $212M of $STRC. We increased our Digital Credit Securities Repurchase Program by $1B and reallocated $1B from our USD Reserve to USD Cash. As of 11/22/26, we hold 851,305 BTC and $4.8B of USD Assets. $MSTR https://t.co/Wklom6dzrm — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 23, 2026

Strategy announced a similar purchase last week for 485 BTC. Its average price at the time was close to $69,000, but the asset went through a massive correction in the following days, culminating on Saturday with a crash to $55,000.

Strategy’s paper losses skyrocketed to roughly $17 billion at that point. Although BTC has recovered to around $61,000 as of press time, the company is still well in the red on its crypto fortune.

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