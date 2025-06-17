The Bitcoin and broader crypto markets are facing another decline as Middle East tensions rise. This follows President Trump’s abrupt departure from the annual G7 meeting in Canada and a warning aimed at Tehran.

Despite this, a shift in market behavior has been detected on Binance, which points to a potential return of bullish sentiment, especially among large investors.

Imminent Bitcoin Breakout

On June 16, Binance recorded a single-day outflow of nearly 4,500 BTC, which, according to CryptoQuant, is one of the largest such events this month. Historically, such large-scale withdrawals are interpreted as a sign of accumulation, which often preceded upward price movement due to reduced supply pressure on exchanges.

At the same time, Binance witnessed two major stablecoin inflows – each exceeding $400 million – on June 13 and June 15. These back-to-back capital movements are among the strongest inflow surges seen in recent months.

Large stablecoin deposits are commonly viewed as a precursor to market activity and imply that significant capital is being positioned for potential asset purchases. In this context, the synchronized timing of stablecoin inflows with the large Bitcoin withdrawal points to strategic buy-side readiness among whales or institutional players.

The combined behavior creates a notable on-chain pattern: while Bitcoin is being pulled from circulation on exchanges, the influx of stablecoins reflects growing liquidity aimed at entering the market. This divergence between diminishing sell-side pressure and increasing buy-side potential establishes a bullish supply-demand setup.

If historical trends hold, this positioning could serve as a catalyst for a fresh price breakout in Bitcoin. The aggressive movement of capital suggests renewed risk appetite and a broader market optimism heading into the second half of June.

While on-chain data signals accumulation, derivatives market trends point to rising bearish exposure, which has created conditions ripe for a sharp reversal if sentiment shifts.

BTC’s Two Key Pressure-Release Valves

Crypto analytics firm, Swissblock, pointed to two potential catalysts that could trigger a sharp move in Bitcoin’s price: a de-escalation of geopolitical tensions and a dovish outcome from Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.

The firm noted that the BTC perpetual futures funding rate has turned negative, which means that short sellers are currently paying to maintain their positions. This is an imbalance that indicates bearish overcrowding. This setup raises the risk of a short squeeze if sentiment shifts.

According to Swissblock, even a single positive geopolitical headline could cause BTC to rally quickly, targeting bear liquidation zones.

Should Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell deliver a dovish message midweek, it would add bullish momentum. With funding deeply negative and short positions piling up, the market appears to be primed for a sharp reversal if either of these pressure-release valves is triggered.