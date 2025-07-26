TL;DR

Ripple’s native token was among the poorest performers during the Thursday and Friday market crash, dropping below $3 after the recent all-time high.

This has allowed large investors to buy the dip, while Dogecoin’s surge today has pushed it back to a key accumulation zone.

Whales bought the dip, scooping up over 130 million $XRP in the past 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/JQJVc757UZ — Ali (@ali_charts) July 25, 2025

Recall that the third-largest cryptocurrency posted a new all-time high at the end of last week when it finally broke above the 2018 peak of $3.4 and surged beyond $3.6. However, it started to retrace in the following days, which culminated on Friday with a slip below $3.

This came amid worrying moves by Upbit, longs getting crushed on Binance, and a reported sell-off of $140 million worth of XRP from one of Ripple’s co-founders.

Nevertheless, the cross-border payments token managed to remain above the crucial $3 resistance and has recovered some ground to $3.17 as of press time. This dip didn’t go unnoticed by large investors, as they have accumulated over 130 million tokens in just 24 hours. From a USD perspective, this stash is worth roughly $400 million.

Meanwhile, the crowd became a lot less greedy in regard to XRP (and BTC), which could be considered a bullish signal.

When it comes to DOGE, the popular analyst Ali Martinez said it has returned in a “range that has historically served as a buying zone, triggering major bull runs.”

He further noted that DOGE has to reclaim the $0.25 resistance, which would be a “huge win.” If it does, then the path toward $0.36 will be cleared with “almost zero resistance.”

Dogecoin $DOGE reclaiming $0.25 is a huge win because above that, there’s almost zero resistance all the way up to $0.36. pic.twitter.com/UEKXNtq5jb — Ali (@ali_charts) July 25, 2025