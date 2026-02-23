Dark Mode
Whale Liquidated for $61.5 Million as Bitcoin Tumbled to New Lows

Machi Big Brother was also partially wrecked as ETH's price dropped by $200.
It was another sharp drop for bitcoin earlier this morning when the asset plunged to its lowest level in over two weeks at under $64,500.

Given the extent and speed of the crash, the total value of wrecked positions skyrocketed within hours to almost $500 million. Within this timeframe, almost 140,000 traders were wrecked, according to data from CoinGlass. However, one case in particular raised a few eyebrows.

An unknown whale was wrecked for $61.51 million in the past day during BTC’s painful drop. The liquidation took place on HTX and involved the BTC/USDT trading pair.

Cryptocurrency Liquidations Daily. Source: CoinGlass

Another whale that was hit during the dip was Machi Big Brother – the Taiwanese-American entrepreneur and former musician, whose real name is Jeffrey Huang.

Data from Lookonchain shows that he was partially liquidated on his ETH position. CryptoPotato reported a few days ago that his entire crypto portfolio had fallen below $1 million, posting a loss of around $28 million.

Although that amount has risen to over $28.8 million following the latest liquidation, he continues to build on his Ethereum longs, now holding 1,700 tokens, worth $3.2 million.

ETH’s price was rejected at $2,000 over the weekend and plunged to $1,850 for the first time since the February 6 crash, when it bottomed at $1,750.

