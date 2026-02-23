Whale Liquidated for $61.5 Million as Bitcoin Tumbled to New Lows
It was another sharp drop for bitcoin earlier this morning when the asset plunged to its lowest level in over two weeks at under $64,500.
Given the extent and speed of the crash, the total value of wrecked positions skyrocketed within hours to almost $500 million. Within this timeframe, almost 140,000 traders were wrecked, according to data from CoinGlass. However, one case in particular raised a few eyebrows.
An unknown whale was wrecked for $61.51 million in the past day during BTC’s painful drop. The liquidation took place on HTX and involved the BTC/USDT trading pair.
Another whale that was hit during the dip was Machi Big Brother – the Taiwanese-American entrepreneur and former musician, whose real name is Jeffrey Huang.
Data from Lookonchain shows that he was partially liquidated on his ETH position. CryptoPotato reported a few days ago that his entire crypto portfolio had fallen below $1 million, posting a loss of around $28 million.
Although that amount has risen to over $28.8 million following the latest liquidation, he continues to build on his Ethereum longs, now holding 1,700 tokens, worth $3.2 million.
ETH’s price was rejected at $2,000 over the weekend and plunged to $1,850 for the first time since the February 6 crash, when it bottomed at $1,750.
The market just crashed, and Machi(@machibigbrother) was partly liquidated again.
But he keeps adding to his $ETH long position.
He now holds 1,700 $ETH($3.21M), with a liquidation price of $1,818.74.
His total loss has passed $28.8M.https://t.co/P6lglcgpyo pic.twitter.com/t9cEDpOzQ1
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) February 23, 2026
