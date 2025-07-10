TL;DR

Whale sends 25.49M XRP to Coinbase, sparking speculation of a potential market move.

XRP forms a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern; traders target a breakout toward $2.60.

The holder count rises to 6.61M as wallet data indicates increasing long-term investor confidence.

XRP Price Climbs as It Nears Resistance

Ripple’s XRP was trading around $2.40 after gaining 4.4% in the last 24 hours. The price has moved up from $2.26, lifting its 7-day performance to 10.2%. XRP now holds a market cap of $141.3 billion. Daily volume has dropped 22.2% to $3.3 billion, even as the price trend stays positive.

Despite falling volume, XRP continues to push higher. The current trading range shows buyers maintaining control, with prices moving between $2.28 and $2.40 throughout the day.

$60 Million Whale Transfer Raises Eyebrows

A recent transaction spotted by Whale Alert shows 25.49 million XRP, valued at over $60 million, sent from an unknown wallet to Coinbase. Moves like this often spark speculation, as large deposits to trading platforms may point to planned sales.

Meanwhile, XRP’s total number of holders has reached 6.61 million, reflecting steady growth this year. Data from Santiment suggests more users are creating and keeping wallets, pointing to stronger long-term interest.

In addition, CryptoPotato recently reported that wallets holding at least 1 million XRP have reached a new high of 2,743.

Analyst Sees Breakout Toward $2.60

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared a bullish view, noting that XRP is breaking out from an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the 4-hour chart. The neckline sits near $2.31–$2.33, and the breakout level has already been crossed.

Fibonacci extensions show price levels around $2.4560, $2.5259, and $2.6299 as potential targets. For this move to stay valid, traders are watching for the price to hold above the breakout point and for volume to stay strong.

However, CryptoWZRD noted that XRP’s price saw heavy swings during the previous session. While a short-term pullback is possible, the broader setup still leans upward.

“$2.5160 is the next resistance level,” the analyst wrote.

If that breaks, more trading setups could emerge, especially on lower time frames.