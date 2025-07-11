TL;DR

Whale purchase of 227.8B PEPE came hours before a sharp rally, triggering a shift in market momentum.

PEPE breaks trendline after support holds; traders eye breakout retest near $0.00001179.

57% of holders are now in profit, reducing selling pressure and boosting market confidence.

Large Whale Purchase Fuels Market Interest

A whale wallet identified as 0x06b3 recently spent $2.68 million to purchase 227.8 billion PEPE tokens, according to blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain. This transaction occurred sometime yesterday and has drawn the attention of traders across the market.

Following the large buy, PEPE’s price went on the offensive alongside the rest of the market and increased to $0.0000127. The token has gained 15% in the past 24 hours and 30% over the last seven days. The buying activity from this wallet has helped fuel bullish sentiment around PEPE, encouraging traders to re-evaluate their positions.

On the technical side, PEPE/USDT formed a pattern where the price rejected the $0.00001 support level three times, creating a strong base. A Break of Structure (BOS) then occurred as the price moved through the descending trendline, confirming a change in direction. This move is being seen as a shift in momentum from bearish to bullish.

In addition, if the asset pulls back and holds above this level, it could act as a new support line.

On-Chain Data Points to Growing Confidence

Data from IntoTheBlock shows that 57% of current PEPE holders are in profit, holding around 239.32 trillion tokens worth roughly $3.08 billion. This suggests a lower chance of mass sell-offs from this group, as they are not under pressure to exit at break-even levels. On the other hand, it could result in some profit-taking, especially from investors who have been in the red for a while.

A further 6.8% of holders are at the money, with their average entry close to the current price. This group may influence near-term price direction depending on future volatility and market volume.

Resistance Zones May Trigger Selling

Meanwhile, around 36% of holders are currently out of the money, with average entries between $0.000013 and $0.000021. As PEPE approaches these levels, this group may begin selling to recover losses, which could slow further upward movement.

Despite the current uptrend, traders are monitoring these resistance areas closely. A successful retest of the recent breakout could maintain momentum, but failure to hold support may shift attention back to the $0.000009 zone.