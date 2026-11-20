The figures reflected holdings until the end of September. The market structure has shifted significantly since then.

The third quarter of 2026 marked a major shift in institutional demand for US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products, as investment managers returned to buying after three quarters of net selling.

According to Galaxy Research, 2,166 institutional managers reported holdings of 356,491 BTC-equivalent worth $29.78 billion as of September 30, a record level.

Big Institutions Loaded Up

Their net additions reached 49,229 BTC-equivalent, or roughly $4.11 billion, the largest quarterly increase since Q2 2025. The buying was led by major financial institutions. Wells Fargo added 14,636 BTC, followed by Brevan Howard, Bank of America, Millennium Management and Jane Street. The most notable development, however, was the continued rise of advisors and wealth management platforms, which added 24,838 BTC-equivalent during the quarter, accounting for roughly half of institutional net buying.

Their total holdings climbed to a record 144,307 BTC, representing 40.5% of all Bitcoin held by 13F-reporting managers, reflecting growing access to the crypto asset exposure through traditional investment channels.

The number of institutions reporting positions also increased by 191 to 2,166, and ended up reversing declines in the first half of the year. But much of the new participation came from relatively small positions.

Bitcoin exposure remained concentrated among a handful of large institutions. Galaxy found that the 25 biggest holders accounted for 60.8% of reported holdings and the 50 largest controlled 71.2%. Wells Fargo emerged as the largest holder, as it overtook Jane Street with 30,553 BTC-equivalent, while hedge funds continued to lose ground as a share of institutional ownership. Their combined share fell to 19%, down sharply from 50.6% at the end of 2024, while advisors and wealth platforms continued to expand their presence.

September Holdings, November Uncertainty

There are also differences in how institutions use Bitcoin ETPs, as positions held by wealth managers may represent client allocations, while hedge funds and market makers may use them as part of hedged trading strategies, Galaxy stated.

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Despite the strong accumulation during the quarter, the figures reflect holdings as of September 30, which is well before BTC’s subsequent decline. By November 16, total Bitcoin held by the funds had fallen to 1.25 million from 1.29 million at quarter-end, leaving the market’s response to the downturn unclear until the next round of institutional filings.