The US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs enjoyed a highly positive week, with every trading day ending with net inflows of millions and even billions of dollars.

In stark contrast, the Ethereum counterparties ended the same five-day trading period deep in red territory.

Over $3B Enter BTC ETFs Weekly

It has been nothing short of a spectacular run for BTC’s price as well as the inflows in the spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US after Donald Trump’s decisive victory in the 2024 presidential elections. The past trading week was no different, although it started somewhat sluggishly on Monday with a modest $254.8 million in inflows.

However, things picked up on Tuesday with $829.5 million, another $773.4 million on Wednesday, and $490.3 million on Friday. Oh, let’s not forget the whopping $1.005,1 billion on Thursday. This puts the total for the week at $3.353,1 billion, according to Farside.

Expectedly, BlackRock’s IBIT, the world’s largest Bitcoin ETF, was at the forefront of these substantial inflows most days. IBIT attracted over $500 million on three separate occasions – Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Thus, its total AUM has skyrocketed to well over $31 billion.

Fidelity’s FBTC also saw some impressive inflows of $256.1 million on Tuesday and just over $300 million on Thursday. Ark Invest’s ARKB had its best day on Tuesday, with $267.3 million in net inflows.

Within this highly positive week for the ETFs, BTC’s price shot up from around $90,000 on Monday to $99,825 (on Bitstamp) on Friday, thus coming less than $200 away from the six-figure territory.

ETH ETFs Suffer

The spot Ethereum ETFs also had quite impressive several trading days after the US elections, marking their best week yet in the period from November 11 to November 15. However, there were some warning signs at the end of the week, which only intensified in the following days.

In fact, the ETH ETFs ended almost every day in the past trading week in the red, with outflows of $39.1 million on Monday, $81.3 million on Tuesday, $30.3 million on Wednesday, and $9 million on Thursday. The funds managed to break this negative streak, which actually extended to six consecutive days in the red, including the previous Thursday and Friday, on November 22.

They attracted $91.3 million, with BlackRock’s ETHA leading the pack with $99.7 million, while Grayscale’s ETHE and ETH were in the red with $18.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively.

Overall, the ETH funds ended the week with net outflows of $68.4 million. Nevertheless, ETH’s price is up by just over 10% in the past week and sits above $3,400.