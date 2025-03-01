After eight consecutive days of net outflows, some in an extreme manner, the spot Bitcoin ETFs finally saw some relief on Friday.

However, the same cannot be said about the Ethereum counterparties, as they extended their negative streak to seven days in a row.

BTC ETFs: The Bad and Minor Good

The US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs didn’t enjoy February, which turned out to be the worst month in terms of net outflows since their inception over a year ago. The second part of the month was particularly painful, which is perhaps what helped make February 2025 the poorest for BTC’s price movements in over a decade.

There hasn’t been a day with a triple-digit net inflow since February 7. In fact, only two trading days since that date have been in the green, while the remaining 12 were deep in the red. The biggest net withdrawals came on February 25 when $1.138.9 billion left the funds. The two surrounding dates – 24 and 26 – were also deep in the red, with $539 million and $754.9 million exiting, respectively.

After another $275.9 million was withdrawn on Thursday (Feb 27), the tables finally turned on Friday with $94.3 million in net inflows. Despite this minor glimpse of hope, though, the week still ended deep in the red, with $2,614.1 billion exiting the funds.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that BTC’s price went from $96,000 to $78,000 within this timeframe and dumped to its lowest level since early November 2024.

ETH ETFs in Knockdown State

The spot Ethereum ETFs had a slightly different trajectory this month as they even registered some consecutive days of net inflows from February 13 to February 19, granted there were three non-trading days within this timeframe.

However, their streak was halted on February 20, and they have bled out each trading day since. The past week alone saw $78 million taken out on Monday, $50.1 million on Tuesday, $94.3 million on Wednesday, $71.2 million on Thursday, and $41.9 million on Friday. Overall, the week ended well in the red, with $335.5 million leaving the funds.

ETH’s price performance was quite similar to that of BTC, as the asset is now down by over 20% on a weekly scale. Moreover, it dipped toward $2,000 for the first time in several months but managed to defend that level, at least for now.