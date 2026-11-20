Financial advisors and wealth platforms increased their Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) holdings to a record in the third quarter of 2026, despite recent price weakness.

This is according to a report shared by Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at Galaxy, which showed that this group now holds more than 40% of all reportable BTC ETP positions for clients.

Advisors Account for Over 40% of Reported Holdings

The report, published on November 19, puts advisors and wealth platforms holdings at 144,307 BTC-equivalent as of September 30. That represents 40.5% of all holdings reported by institutional managers that filed Form 13F with the SEC, and just over 11% of all Bitcoin held by the funds, with both figures being record highs.

BTC-equivalent refers to the amount of Bitcoin represented by an institution’s ETP shares, with Galaxy converting the reported share positions into corresponding amounts of the OG cryptocurrency, allowing holdings across different funds to be compared.

According to Thorn, holdings in the category have gone up for nine straight quarters and are now about 3.3 times above the level from March 2024. Advisors and wealth platforms also added 24,838 BTC-equivalent in Q3, which accounted for about half of the net additions reported by institutional filers.

The data also showed that most of that buying came from large financial institutions, with wirehouses and broker-dealer platforms contributing 22,728 BTC-equivalent. They were led by Wells Fargo with 14,636, followed by Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, with 7,201 and 2,875 BTC-equivalent, respectively.

Per the report, Wells Fargo is now the largest reported institutional holder, with 30,553 BTC-equivalent, which by the end of the quarter had been valued at approximately $2.55 billion. On the other hand, there were net reductions, including by Galaxy Digital, whose exposure went from the equivalent of 7,519 BTC to about 4,786.

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Still, the number of managers holding spot BTC funds went up by 191 to hit 2,166, although these newcomers, per Thorn’s report, were relatively small holders, with less than 10,000 BTC-equivalent among them, compared to nearly 60,000 added by the 50 biggest holders.

BTC ETFs Have Hit a Rut

While the third-quarter data showed advisors and wealth platforms steadily accumulating Bitcoin exposure, more recent flows from one of the products tracking the cryptocurrency have been far weaker.

In Q3, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net inflows running to over $6.3 billion, but Q4 hasn’t been as kind. Per data from SoSoValue, since October, the funds have bled more than $3.9 billion, with November alone seeing a run of 12 red days, interjected by modest inflows on November 4 and November 16.

Bitcoin itself hasn’t fared any better, and even plunged to a four-month low on Friday, on the back of Anthropic’s historic IPO. But ETF analyst and NovaDius Wealth President Nate Geraci noted that despite the current “rough” patch for the asset, investors putting money into its ecosystem were more focused on the long term.