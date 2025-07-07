TL;DR

With bitcoin sitting close to its all-time high of almost $112,000, the general perception among traders and investors is that the bull market is still going on.

As such, we decided to ask a few of the biggest AI solutions (Grok, ChatGPT, and Gemini) about one of the most popular altcoins – ADA, and its market potential this cycle.

How High Can ADA Go?

Unlike our similar article regarding XRP, the AI solutions provided more skeptical and, in some cases, bearish price predictions for ADA. ChatGPT, for example, warned investors not to anticipate fireworks from Cardano’s native token by the end of the year, stating, “Expect ADA to float in the $0.55-$0.65 range early in H2.”

Its most aggressive scenario envisions a price surge to somewhere between $1-$2, but said it’s not very likely the asset will go this high. Additionally, it cautioned users that if market support falters in the following months, ADA can drop well below its current levels of around $0.6.

Grok was slightly more bullish on the token’s future price trajectory. Its most realistic price range by the end of the year is “likely between $0.9 and $2.05, with an average around $1.21 and $1.48 if key resistance levels (e.g., $1.1) are breached and market conditions remain favorable.”

It touched upon some of the most extreme predictions circulating online, such as ADA at $7, but labeled them as “less credible without unprecedented adoption.”

Gemini described the overall market sentiment toward Cardano as “cautiously optimistic.” However, it warned that its price could struggle for the next few months and end the year at $0.55, which would mean a lower level than the current one.

What Would Drive This Volatility?

Although their price targets for the end of the year differentiated, the AI solutions were united in terms of what could drive the price gains or losses.

If ADA is to surge toward the most bullish zones outlined in the previous paragraphs, certain factors need to be aligned, ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini said. One of the most important is the potential approval of a spot ADA ETF in the US. The current odds, according to Polymarket, are above 80% for a green light, and several companies have filed to launch such financial vehicles.

If approved, they can attract significant institutional interest, which would be a price booster. Other factors that could send ADA higher include technical upgrades, such as the January-implemented Plomin, which introduced a more sophisticated on-chain governance procedure, expanding the blockchain’s DeFi capabilities, and the overall market structure.

However, the AI chatbots also indicated that regulatory uncertainty, ecosystem stagnation, or broader market downturns could cap ADA at $0.6 or push it even lower. Consequently, the trio warned that investors should do their own research and not rely solely on AI-based predictions.