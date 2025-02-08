First, we exchanged greetings and pleasantries, as it was our first login with DeepSeek. Then we asked, “DS, do you know what Bitcoin is?”

The large language model was clearly familiar with the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap.

DeepSeek Tells Us Its Bitcoin Price Outlook

“Yes, I do!” DeepSeek answered. “Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency, often referred to as a cryptocurrency. It was invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto and released as open-source software in 2009.”

The new chatbot gave a one or two-sentence summary of seven key points about Bitcoin. It listed these as Decentralization, Blockchain Technology, Mining, Limited Supply, Security, Volatility, and Use Cases.

After that, DeepSeek helpfully prompted, “If you have any specific questions about Bitcoin or need further details, feel free to ask!”

“DS, do you have an outlook on Bitcoin prices in 2025?” we asked.

First, DeepSeek qualified that “Predicting the price of Bitcoin (or any cryptocurrency) is highly speculative and subject to a wide range of factors, including market sentiment, regulatory developments, technological advancements, macroeconomic trends, and adoption rates.”

“While I can’t provide a definitive outlook for Bitcoin prices in 2025,” the chatbot told us, “I can share some perspectives and factors that analysts often consider when making predictions.”

Then, the platform shared what it sees as the relevant factors in Bitcoin’s price in 2025.

These were adoption and institutional interest, regulatory environment, macroeconomic conditions, technological developments, market cycles, and halving events.

AI Chatbot’s 2025 BTC Price Prediction: $500,000

After that we asked, “What is the highest price you think that Bitcoin could feasibly or realistically reach in 2025?”

DeepSeek said the “realistic high price estimate for 2025” for BTC is 200,000 to 500,000.

The bot cited analysts “who believe Bitcoin could see massive adoption and institutional investment, similar to gold’s market capitalization.”

The AI didn’t give any specific sources, but we recently reported on three.