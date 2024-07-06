TL;DR

ChatGPT highlighted two cryptocurrencies as top meme coins that could perform well if Bitcoin reaches $100K, due to their strong community support and historical performance.

Lesser-known memes like MAGA (TRUMP), Jeo Boden (BODEN), and Kamala Horris (KAMA) could also see gains, additionally influenced by the upcoming US Presidential elections.

ChatGPT Picks These Memes

Meme coins have been crypto’s rock stars during the latest bull cycle, with Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and multiple Solana-based tokens recording substantial gains over the past several months. However, their progress has stalled recently due to the ongoing market correction.

One essential element that can revive the sector is a renewed Bitcoin rally. As such, we decided to poke the AI-powered brains of ChatGPT with an interesting question: “Which meme coin will perform the best if BTC hits $100K?”

The chatbot claimed that such a prediction is based on speculation but outlined DOGE and SHIB as main contenders. It reminded that the biggest meme coins in terms of market capitalization have the strongest community bases and have often followed BTC’s price increase in the past.

ChatGPT also noted that DOGE has reached the top of its realm after support from prominent figures like Elon Musk, while SHIB has been rapidly developing its ecosystem lately.

Recall that last August, the team behind the second-biggest meme coin introduced its layer-2 scaling solution – Shibarium. The protocol aims to foster the development of Shiba Inu by improving speed, lowering transaction costs, and enhancing scalability. For more updates on the matter, make sure to check out our Shibarium news.

What About These Lesser-Known Contenders?

Apart from praising DOGE and SHIB, ChatGPT claimed that certain PolitiFi tokens also have a chance to head north should BTC hit a new all-time high. MAGA (TRUMP), Jeo Boden (BODEN), and Kamala Horris (KAMA) were among the depicted ones.

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned memes would most probably be affected by the US Presidential elections scheduled for November this year. Trump-related assets may rally in the event of a victory for the Republican nominee, while BODEN could spike if the current political leader keeps his top White House position.

KAMA has been among the best performers in the market lately, rising by over 1,000% on a monthly scale. Its progress followed the rumors that Kamala Harris (America’s vice president) might replace Joe Biden in the presidential elections after the latter performed quite unconvincing during the debate against Donald Trump at the end of June.