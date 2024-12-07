TL:DR;

Ripple’s native token has been among the brightest stars during this market cycle, surging by over 400% at one point on a monthly scale.

While the difference with ETH is quite big as of now, ChatGPT answers whether XRP has the chance to become the second-largest digital asset.

The Difference

Ever since Trump won the US presidential elections, the entire market has been on fire, and perhaps rightfully so. Ripple’s token joined the party a little late but became the top performer by skyrocketing from $0.6 to nearly $3 within the span of just a few weeks. On its way up, it managed to surpass several altcoins, such as BNB and SOL, and even flew past USDT to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Ethereum was even slower when it came down to following suit with massive gains, but yesterday, it broke above $4,000 for the first time since March this year, putting its ‘Trump Pump’ gains at over 50%. Although it sits slightly below its level now, its market cap has risen to $480 billion.

As such, there’s a substantial difference between the two assets in that capacity, as XRP’s market cap is $140 billion. Nevertheless, many experts believe XRP has a lot more room to grow, especially with a more favorable regulatory environment in the US, which is expected given Trump’s choice for the next SEC chair.

Can XRP Become Second?

ChatGPT answered that Ripple has a minor chance of surpassing Ethereum, and it all depends on several factors, such as market conditions, regulatory clarity, tech developments, and broader crypto trends.

It added that XRP has benefited a lot from many of Ripple’s partnerships in the past few years, and it could rally further if the asset sees its own ETF in the States, just like BTC and ETH did. This could occur under a friendlier SEC regime, which might also finally put an end to the four-year-long lawsuit between the two entities.

In terms of market cycles and sentiment, the AI chatbot said:

“In bull markets, speculation often drives altcoin prices to new highs. XRP has previously seen explosive gains during speculative phases. However, Ethereum’s ecosystem tends to sustain interest during both bull and bear markets due to its utility beyond mere price speculation.”

ChatGPT concluded that the feat of surpassing ETH would be a “tall order.” Ripple must come out as a winner against the SEC, and XRP’s adoption rates have to continue to accelerate, while at the same time, the Ethereum ecosystem “would need to face major setbacks.”