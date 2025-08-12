TL;DR

ChatGPT, Grok, and Claude provide varied answers on whether the XRP bull run in 2025 will continue.

The potential approval of the first spot XRP ETF in the US could also drive the price higher.

More Room for Growth?

Despite a slight price decline over the past 24 hours, Ripple’s XRP remains one of the top performers in the crypto market during this bull cycle. It currently trades at around $3.14 (per CoinGecko’s data), representing a whopping 470% price increase since November 2024.

Its rally in the last few months aligned with the overall resurgence of the cryptocurrency market, as well as the official conclusion of the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit, which had been dragging on for years. The key question here is whether XRP has enough fuel left in the tank for further gains. To estimate its potential chances, we decided to ask three AIs about their take on the matter.

ChatGPT answered the XRP’s bull run in 2025 is not over, outlining certain factors that point to continued upside. One of those includes the resolution of the aforementioned legal battle, which, according to the AI-powered chatbot, removed a major overhang and could help the asset’s price climb even further.

It also noted the recent accumulation from whales: an element that might also trigger a rally. As CryptoPotato reported, large investors purchased 900 million XRP (equivalent to $2.8 billion) in the span of 48 hours. Such acquisitions remove a large amount of coins from the open market and can push the price up if demand stays strong.

Grok also believes the bull run is not over. The AI chatbot built into the social media platform X said XRP’s price pattern has formed a bull pennant, which can be followed by a possible price explosion to as high as $20 in Q4 2025. Additionally, it pointed to the overall optimism among analysts and market observers. However, it didn’t rule out the possibility of a price collapse to $2.20 or even lower.



“Bearish scenarios include a failure to break key resistance levels or macroeconomic headwinds, which could lead to pullbacks toward $2.20 or lower.”

Lastly, we will observe Claude’s estimation. The language model chatbot said XRP’s bull run in 2025 “appears far from over,” adding that technical analysts believe the asset has not yet entered its “full bull” phase.

Similar to ChatGPT, it mentioned positive factors such as the $50 million settlement between Ripple and the SEC and the launch of the first futures-based XRP ETF in America earlier this year. Claude’s short-term target for XRP is in the $3.50-$3.75 range, whereas the medium-term ones stretch to as high as $11.20 by October 2025.

It is worth mentioning that Claude differs from other chatbots in a way where it aggregates user-generated internet entries and provides a summarized analysis based on them.

Waiting for This Event

One factor that may trigger an additional price increase for Ripple’s cross-border token is the potential approval of the first spot XRP ETF in the United States.

The investment vehicle will enable individuals to gain exposure to the asset directly through regular brokerage accounts. This easy access can attract more institutional and retail buyers, boosting demand and potentially driving XRP’s price higher.

Some of the well-known companies willing to file such a product include Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, ProShares, Bitwise, WisdomTree, and Canary Capital. According to Polymarket, the approval chances before the end of 2025 stand at 81%.