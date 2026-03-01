We Asked AI: Will XRP’s Price Soar or Crash Amid Middle East War Tensions?

The answers from the popular AI chatbot might be quite shocking to some.

The US and Israel carried out a rapid and violent military operation in Iran on February 28, which, according to reports, killed its Supreme Leader.

Iranian forces already retaliated against several countries in the region, and these developments led to significant volatility in the cryptocurrency market during the weekend.

With Trump warning that the military operation could continue further if Iran doesn’t back down, the question now is whether more fluctuations will ensue and in which direction. In this article, we focused on XRP and asked ChatGPT about its take on the matter.

Initial Shock

OpenAI’s solution also brought up the initial geopolitical shock, which is expected to harm most financial assets, especially risk-on options like altcoins, as investors tend to de-risk.

“That means moving money out of volatile assets (like cryptocurrencies) and into traditional safe havens such as gold or government bonds. This has already happened in recent responses to the US-Iran conflict. Historically, crypto markets don’t always behave like safe havens. Research on past conflicts (like Russia-Ukraine) shows cryptocurrencies often act as high-beta speculative assets, experiencing more volatility rather than absorbing risk like gold.”

Consequently, ChatGPT said the bearish pressure increases immediately for altcoins such as XRP. It added that institutional liquidity is typically withdrawn in similar uncertainty, and Ripple’s cross-border token could see new local lows of under $1.00. Recall that the asset has not traded below that level for a year and a half, but it could drop if the situation worsens in the following days.

Chances for a Rally?

Although it dismissed the chances for a quick rally given the aforementioned shock, ChatGPT noted that it’s not impossible for the mid- to long-term. To do so, though, at least one of the following three factors needs to happen.

Demand for digital assets as a store of value is increasing

Sharp reversal for risk-on assets, such as larger-cap altcoins.

Major regulatory or adoption news tailored for XRP

“In other words, XRP could surge if the market’s focus shifts away from war risk toward crypto fundamentals.”

Overall, though, ChatGPT believes the short-term bias (in the first few weeks) will remain bearish, but once the shock passes or the geopolitical tensions ease, XRP could be on the verge of a breakout rally.

