We Asked AI How High Ripple (XRP) Can Go in May: The Answers Shocked Us

Can XRP continue with its decent recovery in May or will the bulls completely take over? Or, maybe there's another option.

Ripple’s native token snapped a painful six-month red streak in April, posting a minor increase for the first time since September.

The question now is whether the cross-border asset can stage a more profound rally in May, which has historically been a highly positive month. We asked ChatGPT for a deeper perspective on the matter.

Can XRP Keep Pumping in May?

The first ‘conservative bull’ scenario laid out by the popular AI model indicates that XRP could continue its resurgence to the $1.60-$1.85 range in May. The asset tested the $1.60 resistance on a couple of occasions in the past few months, but to no avail. Analysts remain adamant that it remains the most crucial obstacle in the token’s path toward redemption at $2.00.

The key drivers for a potential rally, according to ChatGPT’s first model, are gradual bitcoin strength, continued institutional interest, and no major regulatory disturbances. However, the AI warned that “XRP still struggles with strong resistance zones, meaning any move up could be slow and choppy rather than explosive.”

The ‘momentum chaser’ scenario sees the asset rocketing to somewhere between $2.20 and $2.80 in May. It does sound slightly too optimistic at the moment, as XRP would have to double its value to reach the upper boundary, but ChatGPT said it’s possible if there’s a stronger altcoin move led by capital rotation from BTC or other asset classes.

Renewed hype on Ripple’s global expansion, as well as increased liquidity in the market, are also necessary for such a substantial push.

It even outlined a third scenario, called ‘the wild card prediction,’ in which XRP could rocket toward $3.50 and beyond. To do so, multiple factors would need to align, including strong retail FOMO, a positive macro environment (possibly the end of the war in Iran), and massive breakouts above the key resistance levels. Nevertheless, the AI admitted that this is a low-probability prediction.

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Reality Check

After explaining its reasoning behind the possible bull scenarios above, ChatGPT poured some cold water on the XRP Army. It noted that the most realistic scenario for May would be an extended consolidation because the 2.2% increase in April didn’t really do much for the token as it still trades below crucial resistance levels.

Unless there’s a clearer BTC direction heading north, as well as significant expansion in the trading volumes, XRP could face another sluggish month, in which every breakout attempt would turn out to be a fake and its price would stall between $1.30 and $1.50.