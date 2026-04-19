We Asked AI: Can XRP Replicate the 2025 Rally and Match its ATH by July?

XRP went on a wild ride after the 2024 US presidential elections on the promise of regulatory change and a more supportive leader of the world’s largest economy.

The asset blossomed for most of the first ten months and peaked in mid-July at $3.65, which became its new all-time high. This meant that it had skyrocketed by 500% from the cycle’s start to finish. Since then, though, it has been mostly downhill, as it dumped to $1.10 in early February and each rebound attempt was halted in its tracks.

The ceasefire on the US/Iran war front brought some hope, though, which, alongside the returning ETF inflows, resulted in an impressive surge from XRP to almost $1.50 at the end of the business week before it was stopped. The question now is whether the token has the strength to stage another miraculous pump by July this year.

ChatGPT’s Bullish Take

It’s worth noting that April 2025 was almost as painful as the early 2026 correction. At the time, the threat of Trump’s tariffs against essentially every nation brought XRP south to $1.60. By July, it had rocketed by 130% to mark its all-time high. So, even though the increase now has to be slightly bigger, it’s not like XRP hasn’t staged such highly impressive rallies in just months.

ChatGPT believes the most recent rebound isn’t just noise as the token has “bounced strongly from the $1.10-$1.20 lows, started forming higher lows, and reclaimed the mid-range around $1.40.” However, the catch is that it still trades below the key resistance at $1.60, which rejected its breakout attempts several times in the past few months.

To reach the coveted $3.65 level, though, XRP would also need a more profound move from the broader market. If BTC stabilizes or pumps, capital starts rotating into altcoins, and overall risk-on sentiment improves, Ripple’s asset might indeed head toward its all-time high. If even one of those factors fails, then ChatGPT predicted XRP will stall.

Realistic Scenarios

The popular AI solution said a 150% surge in the next 2-3 months is “not impossible,” but it’s highly unlikely unless the aforementioned perfect conditions align. As such, it laid out a more realistic scenario in which XRP could go to $2.00 if it breaks the aforementioned $1.60 resistance. If momentum carries out from there, it could even aim at $2.50. However, to tap or exceed $3.00, it would need a strong altseason, which doesn’t seem to be the case currently.

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ChatGPT’s base case sets a range target of $1.30-$2.00 for the next few months, while its bear scenario predicts a price dip to $1.20 after another rejection at $1.50-$1.60.