TL;DR

Ripple and its native cryptocurrency enjoyed most of 2025, with massive partnerships and SEC case resolutions for the former and a new all-time high for the latter.

With just four months left for this year, we decided to ask ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini about XRP’s future by the end of it.

What’s Next in 2025?

Hidden Road’s purchase for $1.25 billion stands out as the most significant acquisition made by the Brad Garlinghouse-spearheaded company this year, as some believe it will be a game-changer for both Ripple and XRP.

When it comes down to positive developments, though, perhaps nothing trumps the developments on the legal case against the SEC, where the two parties have agreed to drop it entirely. The only remaining step is for the judge presiding over the case to affix their official signature.

XRP felt the positive consequences of these and other developments throughout the year and peaked at $3.65 in July, thus breaking its January 2018 all-time high of $3.4. However, it has skipped a beat since then and now struggles below $3. As such, we decided to ask the most popular AI solutions what they think might happen by the end of the year.

ChatGPT started with what’s most commonly anticipated – a quick rebound. It touched upon some forecasts made by established names in the financial industry, such as Standard Chartered, and outlined a $5.50 target for XRP by the end of the year.

Although it admitted that Ripple’s cross-border token now has some competition in the face of rivals like Remittix (RTX), and that the overall demand for the asset has dwindled in the past several weeks, it remains bullish about its trajectory in 2025.

“While the sharp retrace below $3 marks a challenging phase, XRP still holds bullish potential if it reclaims key resistance zones, maintains volume inflows, and is supported by positive macro/regulatory developments.”

Its best-case reasonable target is, as mentioned above, somewhere between $5 and $6, but it also provided an “extended bullish outlook,” which sees the asset skyrocketing to $10-$12. However, it noted that this could take place only “under strong momentum and sentiment.”

Grok and Gemini Say…

After the mandatory “this is not financial advice” disclaimer, Gemini said several key factors can shape XRP’s future in the following four months. They include the official conclusion of the SEC lawsuit, Ripple’s role in the ever-growing Real-World Asset (RWA) space, the potential approvals of spot XRP ETFs in the US, and the broader market conditions and economic factors.

Grok warned investors that they should expect XRP to “remain volatile by the end of 2025.” However, it added that the overall market structure continues to lean bullish, which should help XRP reclaim the $3 support. Its projection for the next four months includes price fluctuations between $3 and $5.50 or even higher.

“XRP holds significant upside potential contingent on positive catalysts, but may also experience periods of consolidation or retracement depending on market conditions. This balanced outlook reflects XRP’s evolving role in the crypto financial ecosystem through 2025,” Grok concluded.