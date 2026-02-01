We Asked 4 AIs: Will XRP Crumble Below $1 in February? The Answers Worried Us

The landscape around most cryptocurrencies has been quite unfavorable for the past few weeks, and Ripple’s cross-border token was not spared.

After a strong start to the new year, in which it rocketed by 30% in days to a multi-week high of just over $2.40 on January 6, the asset was rejected and driven south hard. The latest correction from the last trading week of January brought it south to a 14-month low of $1.50 – a level last seen before the price rally after the US elections in 2024.

The question we just asked some of the most popular AI solutions is whether XRP is heading for a new low at or below $1.00 soon.

XRP to Hold $1?

Gemini was somewhat conservative in its prediction for XRP in February. It noted that after such a prolonged period of enhanced volatility that included several 30% price moves in either direction, the asset is most likely to enter a consolidation phase. More specifically, it named the upcoming period “consolidation followed by a decision point.”

In the more favorable scenario for the bulls, this sideways trading could occur at around $1.80-$2.00 if XRP manages to rebound and hold above the $1.65-$1.70 support during the first week of the new month.

However, if it fails and falls, the bearish continuation is more likely to transpire at around $1.25-$1.45. Interestingly, Grok also provided an identical price target for the first few weeks of February, suggesting that if the $1.70 floor breaks decisively, there is “very little volume support until the $1.45 region.” It added that this is the “max pain” scenario for late buyers, and essentially dismissed the sub-$1.00 possibility.

$1 or Less in Feb?

ChatGPT noted that XRP will likely defend the $1.00 level in February. It admitted that the ongoing selling pressure is intense, perhaps due to the escalating global tension, which is also evident from the latest ETF outflows, but believes the $1.00 target is still far from XRP to be causing actual concern. However, it noted that such a possibility is still in the cards for XRP by the end of Q1 and the beginning of Q2.

Perplexity was slightly more bearish on the token’s upcoming price performance. It explained that if the geopolitical landscape worsens, which could take place in days if the US indeed attacks Iran, XRP, being a riskier asset, might find itself in another nosedive situation, this time toward $1.00.

However, it also dismissed the possibility of a price drop below that level in February, as long as there’s no black swan event.