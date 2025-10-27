We Asked 4 AIs Which Meme Coin Could Moonshot This Quarter: The Answer May Shock You

The meme coin sector stole the show towards the end of 2024, which seemed like one of the factors signaling the start of the crypto bull cycle. Back then, numerous assets of that type registered impressive price spikes, but as of late, the hype surrounding the niche appears to have dwindled.

That said, we decided to ask four of the most popular chatbots whether the memes can make headlines again and which one has the best chance of skyrocketing before the end of 2025.

DOGE and SHIB are Left Behind

Grok – the AI chatbot built into the social media platform X – started its prediction by stating that meme coins are “the ultimate wildcard in crypto – fueled by community hype, viral memes, and zero regard for traditional fundamentals.” It then argued that the bull run in the digital asset market has yet to enter its final stage, meaning memes could see “absurd” pumps in the coming months.

It assumed that a gigantic rally of 10-100x is not expected for the biggest meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), claiming dogwifhat (WIF) may have that potential. Grok outlined several factors that could contribute to such a rise, including WIF’s strong community, the expansion of the Solana ecosystem, and its technical setup.

Currently, the meme coin is worth around $0.55 (according to CoinGecko), far below its all-time high of almost $5 last year. At one point, WIF’s market capitalization surpassed $4 billion, whereas as of press time, it is well below $600 million.

According to Grok, other memes that have a chance to skyrocket that high are PEPE, BONK, and POPCAT. The chatbot concluded its estimation by saying this is “pure speculation” and warned that meme coins are capable of dumping by 80% on “a bad tweet or regulatory whisper.”

ChatGPT also picked WIF and PEPE as the most probable solid gainers this quarter. The former was described as “proven “beta to SOL” leader with viral culture and history of explosive legs when SOL runs.” At the same time, the chatbot suggested that a massive DOGE or SHIB rally is unlikely within that period.

Google’s Gemini claimed that a substantial green candle is more likely to occur with a relatively new meme coin and one with a much smaller market capitalization. That said, it predicted that newcomers from the Solana ecosystem might catch fire rapidly in the remaining months of the year.

The Surprising Pick

For its part, Perplexity stood aside from the Solana-based meme coins and argued that Maxi Doge (MAXI) – a token built into the Ethereum network – is the most promising.

“This coin seems positioned to capture significant speculative interest and price upside, especially for investors willing to embrace higher risk,” it added.

MAXI saw the light of day last month and remains an insignificant part of the crypto industry with a market capitalization of well below $1 million.