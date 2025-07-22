TL;DR

Ripple’s cross-border token already charted a new all-time high this cycle and stands close below it now.

The XRP Army continues to be highly bullish on the asset, with massive double-digit price predictions. As such, we decided to ask the four most popular AI solutions (ChatGPT, Grok, Perplexity, and Gemini) about their take on its peak this cycle.

Peak Goals

Building on our ‘We Asked…’ collection of crypto-oriented questions, more on which you can read here and here, this time, we wanted to know what the AIs think about XRP’s potential this cycle. After all, it already did what many thought was impossible and broke its January 2018 all-time high of $3.4 last week by surging past $3.6 to set a new one.

The AIs in question provided a few types of answers when it came down to price predictions, ranging from “realistic” to “aggressive/far-fetched.” Perplexity, for example, noted that the majority of crypto analysts on X believe the asset will peak somewhere between $5 and $10. Basing its projections on technical analysis, the chatbot mostly reaffirmed its target, setting it at $6 to $8 or even $10 under more favorable conditions.

Gemini’s moderate/conservative estimates envision a top of $6, while the so-called “bullish but achievable targets” are similar to those of Perplexity.

“Bullish but Achievable Targets: A common range for a strong bull run is $7-$10. This is often cited by analysts who believe in significant institutional adoption and a favorable regulatory environment. Some predictions suggest XRP could reach $7.5-$8.2 by August 2025, and $9.0-$9.8 by September 2025, potentially hitting $18-$20 by December 2025.”

Grok and ChatGPT were less bullish on XRP’s potential this cycle, outlining $5.50 ot $7 as the “moderate” scenarios. When it came down to the aggressive approach, both said the asset could surpass $10 and aim at $15.

Factors That Can Drive XRP This High

Although their price ranges may vary slightly, the four AI solutions were essentially in agreement about the potential factors that could drive XRP to these heights. For example, they all believe a spot Ripple ETF will help the underlying asset thrive, similar to BTC and ETH as of late.

The chances for such a financial product to see the green light by the end of the year are pretty high, with both experts and Polymarket displaying them at roughly 90%.

The AIs also noted that massive capital rotation from Bitcoin to alts will help XRP, which is the second-largest altcoin, gain further traction. Additionally, they outlined corporate/central bank settlement pilots using the XRP Ledger as well as the ISO 20022 update, which is believed to help Ripple’s token.

Nevertheless, the AIs highlighted the market’s volatile nature and warned that these numbers are merely predictions.

“It’s crucial to remember that these are predictions and not guarantees. The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and prices can change rapidly. Always conduct your own research and consider the inherent risks before making any investment decisions.”