The cryptocurrency market is booming as the year heads into H2, and speculations about a potential altcoin season have skyrocketed lately.

Consequently, we decided to ask four of the most utilized AI chatbots (ChatGPT, Grok, Perplexity, and Gemini) which one will stand out the most this year.

ChatGPT’s List

Let’s begin with ChatGPT’s answer since it’s arguably the most widely known and used of the bunch. OpenAI’s solution outlined five altcoins: Solana’s SOL, Toncoin’s TON, Ethereum’s ETH, SUI, and APT.

Its case for Solana was due to the “blazing-fast” layer-1 capabilities with strong DeFi, NFT, and meme coin activity, the low fees, as well as the robust dev ecosystem. The risks associated with it were the occasional network outages and some concerns about centralization.

Toncoin was next as it’s backed by Telegram – an app with over 800 million users, and it has been integrated into its wallet. It has garnered significant momentum this year in certain areas, including meme coins, games, and staking. ChatGPT believes the duo is becoming a “super app chain” in emerging markets.

The AI solution listed the world’s largest altcoin as well, as the network behind it is still the “king of smart contracts, staking, DeFi, and L2s.” ETH is “institutional-friendly,” it has ETFs tracking its performance, while the risks are related to high gas fees on L1 and slow-paced scaling.

Lastly, ChatGPT outlined SUI and Aptos as both operate as “high-performance chains with strong VC backing.” They are focused on gaming, speed, and UX. However, they have limited organic demand, and their tokens might fall victim to high inflation.

When it came to determining its winner, ChatGPT picked Toncoin (TON):

Why TON might outperform in 2025: Mass adoption angle via Telegram (already integrated natively) Viral meme coin success (e.g. NOT, MEW, DED) Gaming, staking, bots, and payments all thriving on-chain Fast, low-fee chain that’s mobile-native — a huge edge in developing markets If crypto goes mainstream in Q4 2025, TON has the best blend of hype, access, and utility to moon.

Interestingly, OpenAI’s solution completely missed XRP, which is currently the second-biggest altcoin and has marked significant gains over the past several months, including marking a new all-time high. It also failed to mention another larger-cap altcoin that recorded a fresh peak recently – BNB.

What Do Grok, Perplexity, and Gemini Have to Say?

While all AIs agreed that ETH and SOL should be in their respective lists, they had mixed feelings about ChatGPT’s top choice, as the other three didn’t even acknowledge Toncoin. Instead of TON, SUI, and APT, Gemini indicated that XRP, BNB, and DOT have more potential this year.

“Reasoning: XRP is highly focused on cross-border payments and gaining adoption among financial institutions. Regulatory clarity in some jurisdictions has provided a significant boost to investor optimism. Speculation around an XRP futures ETF further fuels its potential. “Whale” accumulation (large investors buying in) is also a positive sign.”

It placed XRP in second position, right after the current altcoin leader – ETH. SOL, BNB, and DOT completed its top 5 list.

Perplexity went a bit overboard. After mentioning ETH and SOL (picking the latter as its 2025 performance winner), it outlined some lesser-known alts, such as PENGU, TAO, and ONDO:

“Pudgy Penguin (PENGU), a project gaining mainstream visibility through viral content and partnerships, ranks second with a 12% chance of leading gains. Other altcoins noted for strong performance potential include Bittensor (TAO), an AI-focused blockchain, and Ondo (ONDO), specializing in real-world asset tokenization, each with around 8–10% probability of top returns.”

Grok’s list was the closest to ChatGPT – SOL, ETH, and SUI were the similarities, but said Chainlink and iDEGEN could complete the top five top-performers. The latter is the most surprising out of all altcoins mentioned by the AIs, and here is Grok’s reasoning:

“iDEGEN: A newer AI-driven meme coin, iDEGEN is gaining traction for its low market cap and viral potential on platforms like X. Its presale success and positioning at the intersection of AI and meme culture could drive speculative pumps, with some sources suggesting it as a high-risk, high-reward pick. However, its lack of proven fundamentals makes it riskier than established coins.”

Conclusion and Disclaimer

It’s worth noting that all AIs said making these predictions is a speculative game, as no one can truly know which altcoin will perform better than the other. The forecasts are educated guesses given what is known at the moment, not what can happen in the future.

Nevertheless, all four seemed confident that SOL will be among the best-performing assets by the end of the year. Three out of the four placed Solana’s token in first place.

