Four of the most utilized AI chatbots speculate on which one of the two largest altcoins will be the first to reach a significant round-numbered target of $10 for XRP and $10,000 for ETH.

Although they acknowledged that it was a challenging prediction to make given their speculative nature, all four backed the same horse.

Who’s First?

Leaving aside the communities behind both cryptocurrencies and their respective ecosystems, this article will focus on what ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Grok answered when asked the same question: Will XRP hit $10 first, or will ETH reach $10,000 first?

Historically, Ether had come closer to its rather tall goal as it surged to almost $5,000 back in 2021. In contrast, XRP’s all-time high was at $3.4 in January 2018, and the asset only managed to match it in 2025.

Although ETH is slightly closer to its target now, the difference is negligible as both require rather similar price increases (of around 300%) to reach their respective goals. While this sounds significant, especially for the two largest altcoins, let’s not forget that XRP experienced an even more remarkable price surge in late 2024 and early 2025.

All AI solutions admitted that ETH appears as the more likely horse to win this race. They laid out its path toward the $10,000 target, claiming that ecosystem growth, network upgrades, RWA tokenization, and institutional adoption will push it higher.

ChatGPT was particularly interested in the institutional adoption segment, indicating that ETH has an advantage not just because of the ETF demand it sees, but also due to the growing number of companies that have recently started storing ether as a reserve asset. Some even dumped BTC to buy more ETH.

“Ethereum hitting $10,000 first seems more probable in the medium term. Its established ecosystem, ongoing technological advancements (especially the impact of spot ETFs), and its central role in the broader crypto space (DeFi, NFTs, RWA tokenization) provide a more diverse and robust set of drivers. The percentage increase required for Ethereum is also slightly lower than for XRP to reach $10.” – concluded Gemini but the sentiment was echoed by all other AIs.

XRP’s Case

Although the AI chatbots seemed conclusive in picking ETH as the potential winner, they also outlined the less probable scenario in which XRP goes into double-digit price territory first. Gemini said that its path is “contingent on regulatory clarity and widespread institutional adoption for cross-border payments.”

Grok noted that Ripple’s token can reach $10 if the company behind it continues with its massive partnerships and acquisitions, which could increase the overall trust in the project.

Recall that the company spent over $1.2 billion earlier this year to acquire the prime brokerage giant Hidden Road, a move described by the community as a “game-changer” for XRP.

Additionally, all four AIs highlighted the potential approval of spot XRP ETF in the States, the odds of which are over 90%, according to experts and Polymarket. This would open the doors for institutions to invest in XRP through regulated financial vehicles, which should, in theory, act as a price booster.