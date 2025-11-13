We Asked 4 AIs if Pi Network (PI) Can Tap a New ATH Before the End of 2025

Despite some sporadic price spikes, Pi Network’s PI has been on a massive decline over the past several months.

However, some members of its vast community remain optimistic that an explosion to a new all-time high is possible, and we decided to ask four of the most popular AI chatbots if such a development can occur before the end of the year.

‘Ambitious, But Not Impossible’

PI reached its historic peak at $3 at the beginning of 2025, shortly after the launch of the project’s Open Network. Currently, the price is hovering at around $0.22, representing a staggering 92% collapse since then.

According to ChatGPT, surpassing that level before the end of the year is not entirely impossible, but highly unlikely and will not happen without “a major shift in fundamentals and utility.”

The chatbot claimed that the constant token unlocks are among the main obstacles to a price rally. Data shows that over 147 million PI will be released in circulation in the next 30 days, with November 15 standing as the record day when almost 7 million coins will be freed up.

Another major barrier is the asset’s limited exchange availability. ChatGPT suggested that Binance, Coinbase, and many leading platforms continue to stand aside from Pi Network’s native token because the ecosystem is relatively young and Mainnet integration is still in progress. The exchanges that have already embraced PI include OKX, Gate.io, MEXC, and CoinEx.

Grok, the AI chatbot built into X, supported ChatGPT’s theory. It estimated that such a rally is “ambitious, but not impossible” given crypto’s volatile environment.

You may also like:

According to Grok, the bullish factors that may fuel the potential pump include a broader boom of the digital asset market, Pi Network ecosystem upgrades, and integrations with the AI sector.

More Chances Next Year?

Perplexity seemed more pessimistic than ChatGPT and Grok. It predicted that PI’s price may rise to as high as $0.60 before the end of 2025, which is far from the ATH mark. The chatbot identified a higher likelihood of experiencing a significant bull run next year, with key catalysts including the full activation of the Open Mainnet, the expansion of smart contract capabilities, and the development of DeFi infrastructure.

Google’s Gemini also struck a cautious tone, suggesting that PI’s valuation will most likely range between $0.20 and $0.75 in the remaining weeks of the year.