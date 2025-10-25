We Asked 4 AIs if Pi Network (PI) Can Hit $1 This Quarter: The Answers Will Shock You

"Realistically, expect sideways trading or modest gains to $0.30 - $0.40 if catalysts align, or dips to $0.15 - $0.18 on continued selling," Grok stated.

Pi Network’s PI is among the worst-performing cryptocurrencies over the past several months, and even its devoted community has begun to lose hope of a substantial rebound anytime soon.

However, we decided to add a bit of positivism and asked four of the most popular AI-powered chatbots whether a rally to $1 is possible this quarter.

‘A Big Stretch’

PI currently trades at around $0.20 (per CoinGecko), representing a 30% decline on a monthly basis and a massive collapse from its all-time high of $3 registered in February this year. According to ChatGPT, rising to $1 before the end of 2025 is not entirely impossible but “a big stretch.”

The chatbot estimated that reaching that milestone would require major catalysts, such as mainnet milestones and official listings on leading crypto exchanges. Perhaps a green light from Binance could trigger a significant rally. Earlier this year, the company asked its users whether they wanted to see PI available for trading on the platform. Despite the majority picking the “yes” option, it has remained silent on the matter.

Grok also claimed that hitting the $1 mark during Q4 would be extremely difficult. The chatbot built into the social media platform X argued that this is only possible in the event of major partnerships between Pi Network and renowned industry players and broader market euphoria.

“Realistically, expect sideways trading or modest gains to $0.30 – $0.40 if catalysts align, or dips to $0.15 – $0.18 on continued selling. PI’s strength lies in its community (biggest edge over rivals), but it needs proven utility to sustain value,” it added.

Google’s AI chatbot Gemini sees little chance, too. It considers a small probability of PI soaring to almost $0.50 during Q4 and describes the $1 target as “a very optimistic case.”

Gemini outlined the constant token unlocks as the primary hurdle for a price expansion. Data shows that over 120 million PI will be released in the next 30 days, giving investors the opportunity to cash out and thus potentially drag the valuation down.

Not a Chance at All?

Perplexity seems to be the biggest pessimist, predicting that PI won’t reach anywhere near $1 this quarter. It noted that the overall sentiment and technical indicators are not in favor of such a rally, claiming that a price in the range of $0.18 – $0.26 is more likely to be observed.

On the other hand, Perplexity estimated that PI has long-term potential, forecasting that its valuation could rise in the coming years.