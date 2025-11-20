We Asked 4 AIs if Bitcoin (BTC) Will Reclaim $100K in November

"Once BTC approaches $95-$97K again, FOMO can reignite aggressively and push the price towards the six-figure mark," ChatGPT stated.

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a steep decline this month, with its price briefly dipping below $90,000 on a couple of occasions (the lowest point since April).

Over the past 12 hours, though, the bulls managed to reclaim some lost ground, and now the question is whether the asset can surpass $100,000 again this month or if this is only a “dead cat bounce.” To gain a clearer perspective, we asked four of the most popular AI chatbots for their two cents on the matter.

Are the Bulls Coming Back?

According to ChatGPT, a rebound above $100,000 would be “big” but not unusual for BTC’s volatility. The chatbot reminded that, historically, the primary cryptocurrency has snapped back with increases of 10-20% mere days after sharp corrections and liquidations.

It noted that long-term holders remain unfazed by the crash, predicting that a dovish tone from the Federal Reserve, which suggests further rate cuts, could boost the asset.

“Once BTC approaches $95-$97K again, FOMO can reignite aggressively and push the price towards the six-figure mark,” it added.

Additionally, ChatGPT reminded that November is one of the strongest months for Bitcoin. While the asset has indeed registered solid increases during this period, the picture is somewhat different when November follows a halving year.

The last two halvings occurred in 2020 and 2024. In November 2021, BTC slipped by approximately 7%, and since the beginning of the current month, its valuation is down by over 16%.

Grok estimated that the chance of a rise above $100K before the start of December is around 40-50%. Similar to ChatGPT, it claimed that the approach of America’s central bank on interest rates will be of utmost importance to the recovery of the entire crypto market.

“If you’re long-term bullish, dips like this are gifts – stack sats, hedge with options, and watch $90K as the ultimate support,” it stated.

More Optimistic Opinions

Perplexity said a rise beyond $100,000 as early as this month is likely and would coincide with the bullish expectations of some proponents of the digital asset. It warned that volatility might increase on the path towards that goal and predicted a further rise to $120,000 in December.

Google’s Gemini claimed that a rise above that milestone is possible once BTC clears the $95,000 support zone. It also mentioned the recent decline in interest in spot BTC ETFs, suggesting that the return of institutional investors would be beneficial for a potential renewed rally.